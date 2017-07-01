Scott Steiner, Slammiversary XV, Impact Wrestling in Orlando

Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner teams with broadcaster Josh Mathews against Impact Wrestling originals Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park during Slammiversary XV on Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando.
In a special attraction grudge match at Slammiversary XV, Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner teams with broadcaster Josh Mathews against Impact Wrestling originals broadcaster Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park on Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando.

Audio conference call Q&A with Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner

- SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD

7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2

At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando

Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV

Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship

Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner

Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match

NOAH stars Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. CRASH stars Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid vs. Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) in a four-way tag for the titles

Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship

DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match

Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship

IMPACTING ORLANDO

Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.

See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Gail Kim, Cowboy James Storm, Scott Steiner, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan), Josh Matthews and more.

Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.

Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.

Go to http://shoptna.com/april-2017-vip-package.aspx

For more info on the VIP Experience and Travel Packages, click HERE.

- SLAMMIVERSARY XV PPV

IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS

at Universal Studios Orlando

Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.

VIP and Travel Packages, go to http://shoptna.com/april-2017-vip-package.aspx

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

Sports Videos