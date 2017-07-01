Kurt Angle a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K18

Oh it’s true…it’s damn true as 2K announced that the pre-order bonus of WWE 2K18 video game is none other than decorated Olympian, WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. This will be the first time that Angle will be in a WWE virtual ring since his last appearance in a WWE video game, WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2007.
Angle will appear in WWE 2K18 through two playable characters representing the benchmarks in his WWE career: his WWE “American Persona” persona and his ECW incarnation as “The Wrestling Machine.”
“I was thrilled to return to WWE earlier this year, be honored as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee and find a new home with the best in the business every Monday night as the Raw General Manager,” Angle said via press release. “And now, I get to follow in the footsteps of many incredible names, like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and be featured as the WWE 2K18 pre-order character.”
Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K, added: “Kurt Angle has been the most fan-requested Superstar in the WWE 2K franchise for some time now, so it’s a pleasure to celebrate his popularity and incredible career through this year’s WWE 2K18 pre-order offer. His WWE and amateur wrestling achievements are also a perfect fit to help carry the torch for this year’s ‘Be Like No One’ worldwide marketing campaign. There’s no question Kurt succeeds on his own terms in everything he does.”
In addition, the pre-order bonus trailer will air during the July 10 edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
WWE 2K18 will be released for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on Oct. 17. 2017. The game will also be available four days early on Oct. 13, 2017 for players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.
For more information on all pre-order options, visit wwe.2k.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments