Drake, Edwards, Mathews, Moose on Slammiversary chat via FITE app

Ivan Hadzhiev with FITE TV gave an update on the Impact Wrestling talent participating in the chat rooms on Slammiversary Sunday.
Impact Wrestling’s 15th anniversary is just around the corner with Slammiversary, and FITE is getting ready to host yet another star-studded chat session on Sunday, July 2 during livestream on the FITE app and website.
Scheduled to appear in the FITE chatroom are Impact’s superstars and Slammiversary contestants Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Moose, Eli Drake and Josh Mathews who will make cameo appearances to answer questions from viewers and discuss the show as it happens.
FITE TV’s residing star and special correspondent, So Cal Val, will host the discussion while watching the event together with FITE fans.
FITE Live chat traditionally gets a great turnout with fans cheering about their favorite athlete and celebrating the action together. Using just the FITE app, fans can watch the action live on the big screen TV while chatting with fellow fans online.
FITE chat is available for FITE pay-per-view viewers.
To order the event and join the chat visit
https://www.fite.tv/watch/impact-wrestling-slammiversary-2017/2k3cl
FITE TV and SLAMMIVERSARY
FITE TV announced that it has partnered with Impact Wrestling to become the official digital distributor of Slammiversary in North America emanating from Universal Studios Florida on Sunday, July 2 in Orlando.
The event which marks Impact Wrestling’s 15th anniversary will air Live online on the www.FITE.tv website and the FITE mobile app which casts the stream to TV instantly.
The live wrestling action starts at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, and pre-orders are now open on the FITE app and website. On-demand replays are available up to 90 days with every pay-per-view order.
The first Impact’s pay-per-view for 2017 is headlined by Alberto El Patron versus Bobby Lashley, and features sports broadcaster Robert Flores as lead announcer with the returning Don West on commentary – setting the stage for a historic night of wrestling for wrestling fans of all brands.
For those not able to attend, or those who wish to catch up with friends or fellow fans and discuss the show as it happens, FITE is setting up a dedicated chat-room during the Slammiversary live stream open to viewers and invited celebrities only.
Guest stars for the FITE live chat will be revealed soon.
To see the FITE LIVE schedule, visit https://www.fite.tv/live/
About FITE TV
FITE is the digital combat sports network that brings premium MMA, Pro Wrestling and Boxing programming - live and on demand.
With only access to a smartphone and a connected TV, with the FITE app, viewers can watch live events, on-demand programming, interviews and fighting sports related movies and documentaries on the big TV screen.
FITE TV is a product of Flipps Media Inc.
More information can be found at www.fite.tv
About Flipps Media
Flipps Media Inc, a digital entertainment company which allows users to cast video to connected TVs requiring no setup and no additional software.
Flipps’ patented technology immediately works with over 350+ million connected TVs and is compatible with more than 7,000 manufacturer models requiring no set up, no pairing devices, no cables, no dongles and no set top box.
The company has offices in New York and Sofia, Bulgaria and is backed by EarlyBird Venture Capital, Tim Draper, LAUNCHub, and Aslanoba Capital.
