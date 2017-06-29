NOAH talent, LAX, Slammiversary XV, Impact Wrestling in Orlando

GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced that it will bring two superstars from Tokyo-based Pro Wrestling NOAH to participate in Slammiversary 15 on Sunday, July 2, a live pay-per-view filmed in The Impact Zone on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori will team to battle for the GFW/IMPACT Tag-Team Championship belts, now held by the Latin American Xchange (LAX).
El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago, two stars from Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, also will compete in the 4-way match for the GFW/IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Championship. The final participants in the championship match will be Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid, representing Mexico-based The Crash.
Marufuji has competed in multiple promotions during his illustrious career, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. He is a former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, and the only man to win Junior Heavyweight Championships in all three major Japanese promotions.
Ishimori holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He has been wrestling professionally since 2002, is one of the best high-flying wrestlers, and has been a singles and tag-team champion.
“It’s an honor to welcome Marufuji and Ishimori to The Impact Zone. I know the fans will be awestruck with what these two can do inside the six-sided ring,” said Jeff Jarrett, who is the founder of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling and now serves as the company’s Chief Creative Officer.
Scott D’Amore, Vice-President of International Relations for GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, added: “Bringing Marufuji and Ishimori to Slammiversary is just the next step in this long-term relationship with unlimited potential between GFW/Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. I’m confident that the two companies will have a wide-ranging talent-exchange, and the ultimate goal is co-branded shows with GFW/Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.”
SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD
7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2
At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando
Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV
Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship
Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner
Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match
AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. NOAH stars Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori vs. CRASH stars Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid vs. Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) in a four-way tag for the titles
Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship
DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake
Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship
IMPACTING ORLANDO
Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.
Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.
See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Gail Kim, Cowboy James Storm, Scott Steiner, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan), and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.
- SLAMMIVERSARY XV PPV
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
- About IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers.
The roster features such greats as Bobby Lashley, Alberto El Patron, EC3, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, James Storm, Low-Ki and the high-flying X-Division, plus the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Gail Kim. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop (a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate) in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Six in India, Spike UK in the United Kingdom and SuperSport in Africa.
- About Lucha Libre AAA
Lucha Libre AAA (www.LuchaLibreAAA.com) is a media and Entertainment Company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league.
The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Comex, Roshfrans and Boing, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. The company is headquartered in Mexico City.
