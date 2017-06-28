Josh Mathews, Slammiversary XV, Impact Wrestling in Orlando

Josh Mathews has lived in New Jersey, but he’s not from the Garden State.
“I lived in New Jersey for 12 years, but I’m not from there. I’m from Indiana,” he noted. “Wikipedia is a liar everyone. It also says I weigh 150 pounds. I haven’t weighed 150 pounds since I was 18. Funny story. I tried to change my Wikipedia profile once, and someone changed it back to the way they had it and emailed me, saying that I don’t know who Josh is and don’t mess with his Wikipedia page.”
Maybe there looms a Bizarro World Josh Mathews. The real Josh Mathews is living the dream, learning to become a wrestling broadcaster and pro wrestler while on the big stage, leading to a broadcasting opportunity with Impact Wrestling.
It all started in Hickory. Actually, it began at age 20 with the inaugural WWE Tough Enough in 2001.
It’s been some journey.
Indiana is basketball terrain. Though, his sport growing up, football.
Mathews, 36, attended Purdue University but did not complete college. His interest centered on professional wrestling. He wanted to pursue that field and did, putting the university academia on hold to test himself in another type of curriculum --- WWE 101.
He did not win Tough Enough, but he made an impression and eventually landed in WWE in 2002 as a backstage interviewer. That led to bigger and better. He not only became a broadcaster for WWE but he also wrestled.
In an audio interview with him to promote Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the company, he discussed a plethora of topics, including his broadcasting career, wrestling, his tag match at Slammiversary, music, politics, President Trump, McGregor/Mayweather, WWE, Wikipedia, the new reigme, being a goat and more.
In a special attraction grudge match at Slammiversary XV, broadcaster Josh Mathews teams with Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner against Impact Wrestling originals broadcaster Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.
- SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD
7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2
At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando
Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV
Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship
Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner
Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match
AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. a team from another international promotion vs. another team from another international promotion vs. Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) in a four-way tag for the titles
Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship
DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake
Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship
