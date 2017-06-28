Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Friday, June 30 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virgina Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-103
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale 33315.
See Martin Stone, Angel Rose (Impact Wrestling’s Diamante of LAX), Tokyo Monster Kahagas, Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie), Jason Cade, Kamilla Kaine, Lio Rush, Dynamite Didi, Johnny Knockout, Alexis Rose, Romeo Quevedo, Daylin Devine, Madd Dogg Williams, Aria Blake, Sideshow, Donovan Danhausen, Stud Magnum, Maxx Stardom and more.
The ring announcers are Elgin David and The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher.
Special intermission performance by South Florida Alternative Hip-Hop artist Starve Marve : King Negus.
Ticket price $20.
All ages welcome. Family friendly.
Tickets are on sale (debit/credit) womensrevolution.ticketbud.com/fight4independence.
Seats are first come, first serve. First 30 fans will receive a free gift courtesy of Platinum Pro Wrestling.
This Platinum Pro Wrestling #Fight4Independence event is sponsored by Now Trending 24/7 and Collectibles Cafe Inc.
Official #Fight4Independence Sponsor Collectibles Cafe Inc
Visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- MCW in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
A Micro Championship Wrestling show is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at The Knockout Room, 3801 N. University Dr. in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
The best in little people wrestling.
You must be 18 or older to attend.
https://www.facebook.com/Knockoutroom/
- Women’s Wrestling in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
A women’s pro wrestling show is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at The Knockout Room, 3801 N. University Dr. in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
You must be 18 or older to attend.
https://www.facebook.com/Knockoutroom/
- Wrestlers at Florida Supercon
Florida Super Championship Wrestling features trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters for that comic-con audience.
Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/
FSCW is returning July 27-30 during Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Also, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, Ric Flair and Sting will sign autographs and pose for photos, and Michael Kingston, creator of the Headlocked pro wrestling comic book series, will have a booth at Florida Supercon.
Sting will only be there Saturday, July 29.
- Ric Flair at Marlins Park
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be at Marlins Park on Friday, July 28 when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds for Wrestling Night.
Purchase a special event ticket and receive a presigned autographed photo from the Nature Boy.
Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include a meet-n-greet with Flair one hour prior to first pitch. To order your VIP tickets, contact Mariah Monahan at 305-480-1561 or MMonahan@marlins.com.
Groups of 10 or more receive preferred seating. Contact Groups at 305-480-2523 or Groups@marlins.com
http://m.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/special-events/wrestling-night
- Brain Buster Pro
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club of Belle Glade, 350 SW 10th St. in Belle Glade, west of Palm Beach County.
Former WWE Superstar Monster Tarver vs. Jon Davis w/Sez.
Martin Stone vs Jonny Vandal (Ortagun).
Also, Kory Chavis, Maxx Stardom, Craig Classic w/Trina Michaels, Joe Black, Rhett ‘The Freak’ Giddins, Aaron Epic, Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie) and more.
Card subject to change.
Tickets $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and younger.
To reserve seats, go to www.paypal.me/brainbusterpro
Portion of proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach/Belle Glade.
If you purchased tickets online, your last name will be on a list at the entrance along with the amount of tickets you bought. Print payment confirmation and bring it with you. Once inside, your seat/s will be reserved with your last name on them. Seats are reserved in order of purchase. Seats can only be reserved with advanced purchase. Tickets will be available at the door (cash and credit will be accepted), and they are on a first come, first serve basis.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE SmackDown house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the NBA Miami Heat in Miami.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, The Ascension and more. Talent subject to change.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling is Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Broward College South Gym, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines 33024.
Sami Callihan and Jessicka Havok make their Ronin debuts against Pop Culture (Jason Cade and Veda Scott).
Martin Stone vs. Aaron Epic.
Aria Blake vs. Samantha Heights.
Main Man Malken with Amy Rose vs. Jon Cruz.
Also, Ronin Champ Alex Chamberlain, TECH and more.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
Updates:
Ronin Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments