Kenny Omega audio Q&A; NJPW’s first U.S. event live on AXS TV

Kenny Omega, one of the best wrestlers and hottest topics going today, conducted a media conference call on Monday, June 26 to promote New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first U.S. event—the G1 Special In The USA—which is Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on AXS TV from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.
Omega, 33, who is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, resides in Japan, where he has made quite a name for himself. Prior, he spent some time (2005-06) in WWE developmental with Deep South Wrestling in Georgia and then built a solid reputation competing for Jersey All Pro, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Pro Wrestling Syndicate and Ring of Honor. Quite the journey, he’s come a long way from his debut in 2000.
As good as he is in the ring -- and he’s exceptional -- Omega did an awesome job with the Q&A. Very articulate, he was cool, calm, collected and insightful. He is the total package, the real deal.
Listening to him, I can think of two talents who are good at what they do, can adapt in the ring to all styles and just grasp the entire scope of the parameters needed to be a top star inside and outside the squared circle. Kenny Omega and Adam Cole. #BulletClubTies
And Omega is ready for the NJPW G1 Special In The USA as he faces Michael Elgin.
Audio media conference call Q&A with Kenny Omega
AXS TV will be the exclusive U.S. television broadcast home of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first U.S. event—the G1 Special In The USA—live Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.
The “G1 Special” on AXS TV will feature championship matches for all of New Japan’s prestigious belts, including Saturday night’s headlining match between Ring of Honor Champ Cody Rhodes and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. New Japan will also hold a tournament during the two-day event to crown the first IWGP United States Champion, including Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin and Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The Young Bucks (Mike and Nick Jackson) will be there and more.
Following Saturday night’s live event broadcast of the G1 Special, AXS TV will premiere the second night of the event in a four-hour showcase on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The special presentation will feature every match from night two in Long Beach with limited commercial interruption.
The G1 Special marks AXS TV’s first live broadcast of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the world’s fastest growing and second largest wrestling promotion, which the network has showcased on Friday nights in its award-winning, hour-long weekly series since 2015. AXS TV’s NJPW broadcast team—Wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett—will be ringside for both nights to call the action for the network.
Leading up to the live G1 Special broadcast, AXS TV will give viewers the opportunity to catch up on the latest NJPW events during the networks’ Friday night series with the “Summer of Strong Style” event showcasing all of the promotion’s 2017 events.
Following the G1 Special, AXS TV will continue to showcase NJPW events closer to their original air-date during its Friday night series, starting with the Best of the Super Juniors and the G1 Climax 27 tournament.
AXS TV’s upcoming NJPW schedule is as follows (subject to change):
· June 30 at 7pE & 8pE – “Dominion 2017”
· LIVE – July 1 at 8pE/5pP – “G1 Special in the USA Night 1”
· July 7 at 8pE – “G1 Special in the USA Night 2”
ABOUT AXS TV
Launched in July 2012 by visionary entrepreneur CEO Mark Cuban, AXS TV is dedicated to providing groundbreaking music programming, stand-up comedy performances from today’s top comedians, and hard-hitting mixed martial arts promotions. The network’s hit franchise series include The Big Interview with Dan Rather; Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar; The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands; Gotham Comedy Live; AXS TV Fights; and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
AXS TV is a partnership between Mark Cuban, AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and CBS. The network is available in the United States via AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum TV, Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH, Frontier, Sling TV, Altice/Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable/Spectrum TV, Verizon FiOS, and other cable, satellite and telco providers, including members of the National Cable Television Cooperative.
The network is also distributed in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
For more information, visit www.axs.tvand www.axs.tv/press. Follow AXS TV on Facebook, Twitter @axstv; Instagram; Cyber Dust and YouTube.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments