AAA talent, LAX, Slammiversary XV, Impact Wrestling in Orlando

IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced that it will bring two superstars from Mexico-based Lucha Libre AAA to participate in Slammiversary XV on Sunday, July 2, a live pay-per-view filmed on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago will team up at Slammiversary in a four-way tag battle that includes Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) for the titles. The match will also feature talent from two other international promotions.
El Hijo del Fantasma (Spanish for Son of the Ghost) is a second-generation wrestler who has been wrestling since 2000, following the wrestling boots of his father, El Fantasma.
Drago, who has been wrestling professionally since 1998, has won multiple tag-team championships and is regarded as one of the most colorful, charismatic and creative wrestlers ever.
In March, IMPACT Wrestling announced a landmark alliance with AAA, including a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate in their respective markets. The high-flying lucha libre style synonymous with AAA events was an early influencer of IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division, which has produced some of the most memorable matches in professional wrestling history.
“I have worked with the founder of AAA, Antonio Pena, and his family for 15 years,” said Jeff Jarrett, who is the founder of IMPACT Wrestling and now serves as the company’s Chief Creative Officer.
“Slammiversary is 15 years in the making, and we are thrilled to have these two AAA stars be part of the show. I am sure the fans who have never seen them before will be so impressed. AAA has been a revolutionary wrestling promotion at the forefront of lucha libre wrestling in Mexico. We are looking forward to taking the working relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AAA to the next level later this year, and fans can look forward to more collaborations between the two promotions through the rest of 2017, including Bound For Glory in November.”
Dorian Roldán, the owner of AAA, said he is thrilled to be expanding the relationship between the two promotions during a milestone year, as AAA celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2017, while IMPACT celebrates its 15th anniversary at Slammiversary.
“I feel really proud to send Drago and Hijo del Fantasma to participate in this important show, that is IMPACT Wrestling’s 15th anniversary, not only for the importance of this promotion worldwide, but also because of the high quality entertainment they offer to thousands of people in each of their presentations, live and on TV. I’m completely sure that AAA and IMPACT Wrestling have a long and bright future together, where great battles, and extremely intense matches will be achieved,” Roldán said.
TripleMania is the biggest annual event promoted by AAA, commemorating the anniversary of the company’s founding. The show has been promoted for 20 years with 27 shows in total under the TripleMania banner.
TripleMania XXV is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Mexico City, highlighted by Psycho Clown against Dr. Wagner Jr., in a mask vs. mask match. Several IMPACT Wrestling stars will also appear on TripleMania XXV, Jarrett confirmed.
SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD
7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2
At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando
Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV
Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship
Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner
Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match
AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. a team from another international promotion vs. another team from another international promotion vs. Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) in a four-way tag for the titles
Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship
DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake
Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship
IMPACTING ORLANDO
Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.
Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.
See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Gail Kim, Cowboy James Storm, Scott Steiner, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan), and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.
- SLAMMIVERSARY XV PPV
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
- About IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers.
The roster features such greats as Bobby Lashley, Alberto El Patron, EC3, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, James Storm, Low-Ki and the high-flying X-Division, plus the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Gail Kim. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop (a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate) in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Six in India, Spike UK in the United Kingdom and SuperSport in Africa.
- About Lucha Libre AAA
Lucha Libre AAA (www.LuchaLibreAAA.com) is a media and Entertainment Company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league.
The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Comex, Roshfrans and Boing, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. The company is headquartered in Mexico City.
