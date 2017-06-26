Angel Rose (Impact Wrestling’s Diamante of LAX) at a Ronin Pro Wrestling show at the Broward College South Gym in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines.
Fighting

June 26, 2017 2:43 AM

LAX Diamante, Slammiversary XV, Impact Wrestling in Orlando

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.

See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan) and more.

TwitterDiamanteLAX

Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.

Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.

Go to http://shoptna.com/april-2017-vip-package.aspx

For more info on the VIP Experience and Travel Packages, click HERE.

- SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD

8 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2

At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando

Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV

Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship

Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner

Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match

Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship

DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match

Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship

- SLAMMIVERSARY XV PPV

IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS

at Universal Studios Orlando

Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.

VIP and Travel Packages, go to http://shoptna.com/april-2017-vip-package.aspx

- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP

Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.

It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.

TwitterIMPACTWRESTLING

Visit http://impactwrestling.com/

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

