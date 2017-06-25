Impact Wrestling to honor Pulse Nightclub survivors, victims

IMPACT Wrestling stands alongside the survivors and honors the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando tragedy, which occurred on Monday, June 12, 2016.
IMPACT Wrestling has, for most of the past 15 years, called Orlando its home arena, filming its TV show at Universal Studios Orlando.
When IMPACT Wrestling is in Orlando for TV tapings at Universal Studios on Monday, July 3, the company will have a special ceremony to honor those impacted by this tragedy, which directly impacted the LGBTQ and the LatinX and other communities of color.
http://impactwrestling.com/orlando-united-day/
