Lashley invites President Trump to Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling Champ Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal recently.
Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on Sunday, July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron.
El Patron announced that his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras, will be in his corner at Slammiversary.
Lashley asked Trump to join him at Slammiversary, which is on pay-per-view from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
“Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won’t be the 1sttime! #reallegend,” Lashley tweeted.
In 2007, Lashley was selected by Donald Trump to represent him in a Battle of the Billionaires match against WWE Chariman/CEO Vince McMahon‘s representative, Umaga, at WrestleMania 23. The match also featured McMahon’s son, Shane, and their long time adversary Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referees.
At WrestleMania 23 in what became a Hair vs. Hair match, Lashley defeated Umaga following a spear and then helped Trump and Austin shave McMahon’s head, saving Trump’s hair from being shaved off. Austin ended the segment by giving Trump a Stone Cold Stunner. Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer in the celebrity division.
Impact Wrestling is waiting for an answer from President Trump.
SLAMMIVERSARY XV,
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.
Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.
See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan), Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, Ava Storie and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.
- Impact Wrestling on Pop
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
