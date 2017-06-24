Legendary Florida referee Bruce Owens on The Roman Show

No referee gets tons of admiration from fans in South Florida like the legendary Bruce Owens, a man who truly calls it right down the middle. Sorry Fonzie.
Owens joined The Roman Show to discuss his past including how the man wearing the stripped shirt got started in the business.
“My brother would charge me to take me to the wrestling shows. I was a wrestling fan like everyone else,” Owens said. “I did photography. I’ll take you back to the 1970’s, the black-n-white days. I would take a 8x10 for 13 cents, and the boys would sale it for a dollar. Back then, the boys were making $30 or $40 a night. They are selling my pictures and making a $100. I was very popular with the boys. My only goal was to get into the shows for free.”
Owens also played the role of ring announcer and wore other hats in the wrestling business. He worked as a referee around the world, monitoring the action in the WWF, AWA, NWA and others.
Today, he works for several independent promotions throughout South Florida including ICW, FEW and RONIN Pro Wrestling.
Although he started young in the business, lacing up his boots to compete inside the squared circle wasn’t a thought.
“I weighed 135 pounds soaking wet,” he said. “I can do a lot of the stunts. I enjoyed practicing it, but I go out there half the night, in the old days the whole night. I get more time in the ring than anyone.”
Just recently he choked slammed two wrestlers at a RONIN Pro Wrestling.
Hear the complete interview below with his thoughts on the current wrestling product and the future of the business.
