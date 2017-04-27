Ronin, more wrestling shows in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, 33024.
Ronin Champ Alex Chamberlain vs. Caleb Konley.
AR Fox vs. Deathproof Aaron Epic.
Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Aria Blake vs.Veda Scott.
Arik Cannon and Shane Strickland make their Ronin debuts.
Also, Teddy Stigma, TECH (TC Read and Mike Monroe with Gentleman Jim Sherbert), Main Man Malken, Donovan Danhausen, Jason Cade, Jay Rios, Jon Cruz, Darby Allin and more.
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- CCW in Miami
Coastal Championship Wrestling returns to Coyo Taco’s Cinco de Mayo party for the third consecutive year, featuring Mexican legend Blue Demon Jr.
Also, La Migra, Octagon, Octagoncito, Espectro Jr, Espectrito, Anie Vaquer, Chelsea Durden, Anna Diaz, and more.
Join CCW at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Coyo Taco restaurant for good music, great food and pro wrestling.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
- Ronin in Fort Lauderdale, Miami
Ronin Pro Wrestling will be well represented during the third annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party on Friday, May 5 at TacoCraft, 204 SW 2nd St. in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The party starts at 5 p.m.
Ronin Pro Wrestling will be well represented during the third annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party on Friday, May 5 at TacoCraft, 5800 SW 83rd St. in South Miami. The party starts at 6 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Brain Buster/Full Throttle
Brain Buster Pro vs. Full Throttle Pro is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext., Hollywood 33024.
Brain Buster Pro’s Martin Stone, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Brandi Lauren, Monster Tarver and more.
Full Throttle Pro’s Shannon Moore, Rob Terry, Lindsay Snow, Braydon Knight and more.
Tickets $12 available via PayPal at BrainBusterWrestlingFl@yahoo.com.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- Diamond Division Pro
Diamond Division Pro Wrestling, the sister company of Platinum Pro Wrestling, is 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
Angel Rose, Su Yung, Aria Blake, Raegan Fire, Lindsay Snow, Dynamite Didi, and more. Visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, May 27 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virgina Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-103
- WWE in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE Live show (No TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
See WWE Champion Randy Orton, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, AJ Styles; Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Natalya, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and more. Talent subject to change.
Tickets: http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-live-1
For suite and premium seating, call 954-835-7828.
http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-presents-smackdown
- Wrestlers at Florida Supercon
Florida Super Championship Wrestling features trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters for that comic-con audience.
Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/
FSCW may return July 27-30 during Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Keep posted.
WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, Ric Flair and Sting will sign autographs and pose for photos, and Michael Kingston, creator of the Headlocked pro wrestling comic book series, will have a booth at Florida Supercon.
Sting will only be there Saturday, July 29.
- Ric Flair at Marlins Park
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be at Marlins Park on Friday, July 28 when the Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds for Wrestling Night.
Purchase a special event ticket and receive a presigned autographed photo from the Nature Boy.
Limited VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include a meet-n-greet with Flair one hour prior to first pitch. To order your VIP tickets, contact Mariah Monahan at 305-480-1561 or MMonahan@marlins.com.
Groups of 10 or more receive preferred seating. Contact Groups at 305-480-2523 or Groups@marlins.com
http://m.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/special-events/wrestling-night
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
