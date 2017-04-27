Video interview with Champ Jedrzejczyk at ATT for UFC 211

Is there anything tougher than trying to pronounce or spell Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s surname?
Yep.
Trying to beat her.
Not only is she the UFC strawweight champion, but her win-loss record is perfect at 13-0. She will try to make it 14-0 when she defends her title against No.3 ranked Jessica Andrade (16-5) during the big UFC 211 fight card on Saturday, May 13 on pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Drive, passion, a strong will and hard work spell success for Jedrzejczyk, a native of Poland.
From Polish Hammer Marcin Gortat to Polish Power Ivan Putski, she is one of the top athletes with Polish roots, making quite the name for herself, her country, ATT and UFC.
Jedrzejczyk, 29, moved to South Florida last year to begin training with American Top Team in Coconut Creek. She is a proud champion, proud of her heritage and proud of her alliance with American Top Team. She is very close to her family in Poland, which includes a twin sister, and is very close to her training family at ATT.
Being champ has not slowed her down either. With an extensive background in Muay Thai, this tough fighter is still hungry, training very hard to retain her belt. Proof. She is the second-longest tenured UFC champion, next to flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, and will tie former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey for career title defenses by a female UFC fighter with a victory in Dallas.
That American Airlines Center in Dallas elicits fond memories for Joanna Champion. On March 14, 2015 at the American Airlines Center, she defeated Carla Esparza for the UFC Strawweight Championship at UFC 185. She became the first UFC title-holder from Poland and first female European UFC champion. Subsequently, Jedrzejczyk won a Performance of the Night bonus.
Away from the octagon, Jedrzejczyk also gets it. The true embodiment of a company professional, this smart and talented woman understands her celebrity, developing her brand, the company's brand and ATT’s brand, while representing UFC as a role model.
