April 24, 2017 10:17 PM

Video chat with fans in line for WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando

By Jim Varsallone

Orlando

Video chat with fans in line for WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando.

They arrived as early as 11 a.m. and left late around Midnight for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 in front of a record-breaking, sold-out crowd at Camping World Stadium (formerly Citrus Bowl) in Orlando and live around the world on WWE Network.

WrestleMania set another attendance record, drawing a Camping World Stadium record 75,245 people. In 2008, WrestleMania 24 in Orlando drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl.

