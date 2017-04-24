Video chat with fans in line for WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando.

The theme The Ultimate Ride for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Prakash Baric (left) from Nashville and David Tuner of Daly City, Calif are the first two in line on the Gate D side for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Chris (John Cena fan) from Lakleand and Tony (Bayley fan) from Western New York arrived early near the Gate D side for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Macho Man Randy Savage fans Ricky (left) from Utah and Patrick from New Port Richey, Fla. in line early for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Tim from Orlando dressed as his favorite wrestler, the late, great Ultimate Warrior. Tim and his son taligated before going into Camping World Stadium (formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl) for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans lining up early outside Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl, for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans entering Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl, for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans entering Gate D for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans arrived early and stayed late for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl. The event set a Camping World Stadium attendance record.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
