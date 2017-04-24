WWE in the Community: WrestleMania Week: Arnold Palmer Hospital

Visiting the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando during WrestleMania Week, WWE talent put a lot of smiles on faces that could really use them.
WWE Superstars Sasha Banks, Sin Cara, Big Cass and Enzo Amore, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and NXT Superstars Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan spent quality time with the children at a special party downstairs on Wednesday, March 29.
After everyone enjoyed lunch in a WWE style decorated area of the hospital that housed a mini castle, the WWE guests signed autographs, posed for photos, assisted in arts & crafts and talked with patients.
The kids had a great time.
One in particular a little more than others.
The little guy asked if they had any WrestleMania tickets. Quite the question.
Well, with some help from his WWE friends, Enzo Amore answered that later at the event, just outside the party area where a kid-approved pirate ship rested.
The WWE talent also made some room visits for those who could not attend the party.
ClickHereForEnzoBigCassRoomVisit
ClickHereForIntroForPatientByEnzo
The Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children is a nationally-ranked children’s hospital and one of the most trusted names in children’s healthcare worldwide.
http://www.arnoldpalmerhospital.com/
NOTE: Interviews conducted by wrestling writer and podcast co-host Christina Harrell and Jim Varsallone.
Other WWE Superstars visited the Florida Hospital for Children that same afternoon, eliciting more smiles to more faces.
WWE in the (Orlando) Community
WWE hosted many activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week Orlando including that hospital visit, a Special Olympics Unified basketball game, Englewood Neighborhood Center event, ‘Be a STAR’ anti-bullying rally, a Veterans employment panel, reading challenge school reading, DDP Yoga for Susan G. Komen awareness, and John Cena Make-A-Wish party.
WWE conducted more than 20 events during WrestleMania Week. That is the most in WWE’s WrestleMania history. Because of WrestleMania, WWE also held more community-related events in the host area throughout the year, leading to the busy week.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments