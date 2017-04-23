Sam Shaw on The Roman Show from ICW LuchaFest V Miami

Former TNA Impact Wrestling star Sam Shaw says he likes the current product of his former employer.
Shaw -- who was part of ICW LuchaFest V on Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School -- was a guest on The Roman Show.
“It’s giving them a new lease on life,” he said. “I think it’s brave that Jeff Jarrett has taken over, and I think he has some unique ideas for how he wants things to come across. He has said he is looking for the next A. J. Styles, Booby Roode, and he thinks he can find them. For me that is an opportunity. Yeah I want to be the next A.J. Styles, Booby Roode, but I want to be the first Sam Shaw to really make an impact.”
He is his time wisely on the independent scene.
“I was always taught to use the indie scene as a test to see what works and what doesn’t and to use things that haven’t worked on the next show,” he said. “ I was told to use something that didn’t work or haven’t tried yet. Tweak it here and there. It’s giving me a good stage to try things to get a response.”
He also spoke about his tattoo and his father’s influence on him.
“My father was a pro surfer,” he said. “I grew up surfing. I learned a lot about nature. I haven’t surfed much in the past couple of years. My brother is a freelance writer for surfer magazine.”
