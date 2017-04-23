More photos from fun FSCW at Supercon Retro in Miami

Cosplay in the crowd as Insane Clown Posse at a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Florida Super Championship Wrestling women’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Pictured are from left, Leva Bates/Blue Pants, Angel Rose/Diamante, Su Yung and Angel Crush.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Florida Super Championship Wrestling women’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Pictured are from left, Angel Rose/Diamante, Su Yung and Angel Crush.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
All hands and sewing machines on deck. Doris helping with costuming for a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Florida Super Championship Wrestling women’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Pictured are from left, Angel Rose/Diamante, Su Yung, Angel Crush, Aerial Monroe and Leva Bates/Blue Pants.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Stud Magnum as referee Master Roshi from Dragon Ball Z getting something to eat before a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
TC Read as Luigi and Patty Hawkins as The Riddler in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Patty Hawkins as The Riddler in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Kiki Kannon as Princess Peach in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Angel Crush as Harley Quinn in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Dash Maverick as Mario, Gentleman Jim Sherbert as The Thug and Aron Agony as The Goon in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Dash Maverick as Mario and TC Read as Luigi with pizza double team Aron Agony as The Goon in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Patty Hawkins as The Riddler is there, too.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
TC Read as Luigi and Dash Maverick as Mario confront the mischievous Riddler (Patty Hawkins) in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Kiki Kannon as Princess Peach is there, too.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Kiki Kannon as Princess Peach, Dash Maverick as Mario, Gentleman Jim Shervert as The Thug and TC Read as Luigi at a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Aron Agony as The Goon at a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Agony was an even bigger hit in the FSCW show the next night.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
The Outrageous Dan Parrella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama was the newly appointed Florida Super Championship Wrestling Commissioner on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Your ring announcer The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher as April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
The Outrageous Dan Parrella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama was the newly appointed Florida Super Championship Wrestling Commissioner on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Confronting him are Doris (left) as Cheryl Tunt and Lauren as Malory Archer from Archer.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Angel Rose/Diamante as Mileena from Mortal Kombat in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Angel Rose/Diamante as Mileena from Mortal Kombat in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Your referee Stud Magnum as Master Roshi from Dragon Ball Z.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Angel Rose/Diamante as Mileena from Mortal Kombat against Leva Bates/Blue Pants as Jinx from League of Legends in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Leva Bates/Blue Pants as Jinx from League of Legends against Angel Rose/Diamante as Mileena from Mortal Kombat in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Your referee Stud Magnum as Master Roshi from Dragon Ball Z.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Leva Bates/Blue Pants as Jinx from League of Legends against Angel Rose/Diamante as Mileena from Mortal Kombat in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
John Beaver as Batroc Ze Leaper from Marvel Comics and Mike Monroe as Dovahkiin from the Elder Scrolls in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Your referee the entertaining Bruce Owens as the entertaining Bruce Owens.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
John Beaver as Batroc Ze Leaper from Marvel Comics in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Your referee Bruce Owens as Bruce Owens.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Su Yung as Evil-Lyn from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in a Florida Super Championship Wrestling show on Friday, April 14 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A young fan asks a question at a Florida Super Championship Wrestling men’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Saturday, April 15 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Also pictured is Moderator Nick Unthank.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Florida Super Championship Wrestling men’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Saturday, April 15 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Pictured are from left, wrestlers Alex Chamberlain (Skeletor), Stevie Stamos (Bane), John Beaver (Batroc Ze Leaper), and Donovan Danhausen (Arrow).
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Florida Super Championship Wrestling men’s panel hours before a FSCW show on Saturday, April 15 during Supercon Retro of Florida Supercon at the Miami Airport Convention Center. FSCW features trained pro wrestlers in cosplay match-ups. Pictured are from left, Moderator Nick Unthank and wrestlers Alex Chamberlain (Skeletor), Stevie Stamos (Bane), John Beaver (Batroc Ze Leaper), and Donovan Danhausen (Arrow).
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Indie wrestling standout Alex Chamberlain, WWE alum Gangrel and indie wrestling talent Stud Magnum during Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
