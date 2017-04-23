Fighting

April 23, 2017 1:46 AM

More photos from fun FSCW at Supercon Retro in Miami

By Jim Varsallone

Florida Super Championship Wrestling gives pro wrestlers a chance to bridge two worlds -- cosplay and pro wrestling -- and the cosplay fans, as well as the wrestlers, love it.

FSCW made a triumphant return during Supercon Retro April 14-16 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Supercon Retro is under the direction of Mike Broder and Sandy Martin, who are the creators of Florida Supercon.

Many pro wrestlers are into comics, sci-fi, video games, anime. They jumped at the chance to wrestle for FSCW. The wrestling is part of a comic-con, so attendees at Supercon Retro applauded the character portrayals more than the moves. Thus, pro wrestlers don’t have to go all out with risky moves and ring psychology at FSCW. Well, it’s a different psychology. Emulate your cosplay character.

Pro wrestling talent did just that, creating some unique comic-con style match-ups in the ring for FSCW.

About FSCW

FSCW features trained pro wrestlers who depict comic book, video game, movie, TV and anime type characters for that comic-con audience.

Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/

FSCW may return July 27-30 during Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Keep posted.

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, Ric Flair and Sting will sign autographs and pose for photos, and Michael Kingston, creator of the Headlocked pro wrestling comic book series, will have a booth at Florida Supercon.

http://floridasupercon.com/

About Supercon Retro

From the creators of Florida Supecon, Supercon Retro is a throwback event to relive the vibe of Florida Supercon before it exploded onto the South Florida scene. Under the direction of Mike Broder and Sandy Martin, the 3-day retro type spectacular returned to the MACC (Miami Airport Convention Center). Guests were handpicked from TV, movies, pro wrestling, anime, cartoons, comics, cosplay, and video games who are super fun to hang with.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

