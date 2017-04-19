CCW, Full Throttle, ICW, more wrestling shows in South Florida

Fighting

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida

- Full Throttle Pro in Palm Beach County

Full Throttle Pro Wrestling is 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.

Shannon Moore, Johnny Knockout, Jason Cade, Braydon Knight, Donovan Danhausen, Aria Blake, Joey Ozbourne, Taino, Saieve Al Sabah, That Klassic Teag Team, T.E.C.H. and more.

www.fullhtrottleprowrestling.com

https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/

- ICW in Miami

ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School, home of the Stingarees.

Shawn Prime is the new ICW General Manager.

Jonny Vandal Ortagun vs. Maxx Stardom.

Mike Monroe vs. Martin Stone

Ernest R Alexander (ERA) vs. Samuel Shaw

ICW Women’s Title: Dynamite DiDi vs. Santana G vs. Brandi Lauren vs. Su Yung

ICW U.S. Tag team Titles: The System (Mykal Manix and Maxx Stardom) (Champions) vs. Drew Donovan and Jesse Sorensen

ICW Pure X Crown Title: Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Dude Hate vs. Nick Nero vs. Alex Todd

M726 (Elias Vega and Milton Cienfuegos) vs. The Professionals (Justin Overstreet and Deimos)

Ox Haney vs. Vertigo

Also, Qba Libre, Sasso Rivera, Eduardo Rocca, Daylin Devine, the Bunny and more.

Tickets are available at Luchafestv.eventbrite.com

The Stingaree Band Parents Inc have once again partnered with ICW to raise funds for its Marching Million Dollar Band.

For more information on ICW:

Visit www.ICWMiami.com

Like ICW on Facebook at Facebook.com/indycw

Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW

Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW

Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel TheIndyCW

YouTube.com/TheIndyCW

- CCW in Coral Springs

Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE superstars The Genius Lanny Poffo, Gangrel and G.O.A.T. (Abraham Washington) is 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.

G.O.A.T. defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos.

CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden with Flamboyant Johnny Walker puts her title on the line in a rematch against Japanese newcomer The Red Dragon.

Also, former NXT Superstar Josh The Goods Woods, Cha Cha Charlie, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, The Droogs and more.

And more.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:

https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets

Visit www.ccwevents.com.

https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/

Call 954-548-5779.

- Ronin in Pembroke Pines

Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, 33024.

Martin Stone vs. Gary Jay.

Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Aria Blake vs.Veda Scott.

TECH (TC Read and Mike Monroe) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert teams with Donovan Danhausen and Midwest wrestler Everett Connors to battle Jay Rios, Shane Strickland, Jason Cade and Mr. 450.

Main Man Malken vs. Arik Cannon.

http://roninprowrestling.com/

TwitterRoninPro

https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/

- Brain Buster/Full Throttle

Brain Buster Pro vs. Full Throttle Pro is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext., Hollywood 33024.

Brain Buster Pro’s Martin Stone, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Brandi Lauren, Monster Tarver and more.

Full Throttle Pro’s Shannon Moore, Rob Terry, Lindsay Snow, Braydon Knight and more.

Tickets $12 available via PayPal at BrainBusterWrestlingFl@yahoo.com.

https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo

https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/

https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/

- Diamond Division Pro

Diamond Division Pro Wrestling, the sister company of Platinum Pro Wrestling, is 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Angel Rose, Su Yung, Aria Blake, Raegan Fire, Lindsay Snow, Dynamite Didi, and more. Visit

facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

- NXT in Fort Pierce

WWE’s NXT is Saturday, May 27 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virgina Ave. in Fort Pierce.

There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.

Visit NXTTickets.com.

http://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-103

NXTFortPierceTickets

@WWENXT

@WWENetwork

@WWE

- WWE in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale

WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE Live show (No TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets: http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-live-1

For suite and premium seating, call 954-835-7828.

http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-presents-smackdown

TwitterWWENetwork

@WWE

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

