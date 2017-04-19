Photos from WWE WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando

A fan with WWE Superstars The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando. Konnor grew up in South Florida, where he was initially trained in pro wrestling.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Macho Man Randy Savage (fan Exaire Anderson in full regalia) during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Macho Man Randy Savage (fan Exaire Anderson in full regalia) during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photos of new WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Rock-n-Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Asuka (fan Karen Peterson) and Bayley (fan Tarra Dunlop) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Asuka (fan Karen Peterson) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Special ceremony to unveil a Ric Flair statue during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando. In the ring with Flair and his family (including Charlotte) are Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, HBK Shawn Michaels, Sting, Arn Anderson, Rock-n-Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton) and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Special ceremony to unveil a Ric Flair statue during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Special ceremony to unveil a beautiful Ric Flair statue during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo opp for fans inside The Undertaker area at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo opp for fans inside The Undertaker area at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo opp for fans inside a cage with WWE legends Hillbilly Jim and Jimmy Hart during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Photo opp for fans inside a cage with WWE legends Hillbilly Jim and Jimmy Hart during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans having fun at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans Shaura Thomas and Mia Simmons at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans with WWE Superstar Luke Harper at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fan Shaura Thomas with WWE Superstars The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fan Mia Simmons with WWE Superstars The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fan Mia Simmons having fun with WWE Superstars The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) atWrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Superstars The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor) meeting fans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Superstar Nia Jax meeting fans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meeting WWE Superstars Tyler Breeze and Fandango (Breezango) at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meeting WWE Superstar Nia Jax at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Superman at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Superstar Kalisto signs autographs for fans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Matt Machler, Jeremy Ivans, and Neil and Alexa Glazier at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Neil and Alexa Glazier meet Jim Cornette at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Matt Maschler meets Jim Cornette at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Jim Cornette with fans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Superstar Naomi with a fan at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Superstar Naomi at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Superstar Naomi at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan with WWE Superstar Naomi at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Matt Maschler, Alexa and Neil Glazier, WWE Superman and Jeremy Ivans at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Lauren Ruins of Ruined Creations with unique WWE art she made and gave away at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Lauren Ruins of Ruined Creations made unique WWE art and gave them away at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
NXT at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
SAWFT at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
NXT Superstar Mandy Rose posing for a photo with a fan inside a cage at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A Goldust fan at the WrestleMania SuperStore at WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day ultimate fan fest, at the spacious Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Comments