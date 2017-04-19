Fighting

April 19, 2017 12:56 AM

Photos from WWE WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Orlando

Plenty of photos from the Orlando version of WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s four-day fan fest during WrestleMania Week, which attracted fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.

This melting pot, fan base converged onto the Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando for Axxess from Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2.

So much to do and see.

They also visited the adjoining WWE Superstore, which featured more than 700 items, including exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.

Fans and WWE Superstars had fun.

NOTE: To show how WWE brings together the world, I asked some fans in line for a session at Axxess where they were from.

They responded:

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Paris, France

Wisbech, England

Denver, Colorado

Orlando, Fla.

Japan

UK-Northern Ireland

Seattle, Washington

Waterbury, Conn.

Douglas, Georgia

San Jose, California

Tampa, Fla.

Columbia, Missouri via UK

Brooklyn, N.Y. via Tampa

Detroit, Michigan

Hamburg, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Basel, Switzerland

Manchester, England

France

Port St. Lucie, Fla. via Manhattan, N.Y.

Erie, Pennsylvania

Bronx, N.Y.

Kissimmee, Fla.

Many, if not all, also attended WWE’s WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl). The Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertainment set a Camping World Stadium attendance record of 75,245 fans, which led to the highest-grossing event in the stadium’s history at $14.5 million. WrestleMania also broke records for sellouts, digital and social media engagement and merchandise sales.

