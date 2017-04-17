Fighting

WWE alum Gangrel on The Roman Show from Supercon Retro

WWE alum Gangrel joined The Roman Show, speaking to Rodolfo Roman, during Florida Supercon’s Supercon Retro on Saturday, April 15 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

The Brood leader, who is from Deerfield Beach in South Florida, said he had a conversations with WWE’s Bray Wyatt about potentially working together.

“I was talking to Bray Wyatt. He wanted me to come in, but the thing is WWE doesn’t own the rights to the name Gangrel, so that got shut down. It would have been fun. I probably would have come in as a manager. But I always wrestle. It’s never too late. “

He also gave his opinion if The Brood would be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Maybe The Brood. You have Edge already in. The Brood maybe one day will go in,” he said. “They weren’t on for a lot of time. They were popular and changed some things...the Hall of Fame, I loved it when they put in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. They did their time and put the miles in. They stayed together. I like that heritage. The Brood, it was great, but I don’t think we had a long tenure. But it changed things.”

Gangrel also praised working with the current tag team champions The Hardys.

“I liked The Hardys, and they are still doing their thing. I think I had the Hardys because we had to get them away from Michael Hayes. They were stuck, and it was a transition before becoming the great stars that they are today. Awesome guys. I am proud of them all.”

Gangrel, who trains wrestlers, also talks about growing up in South Florida and more.

Gangrel will be in action at ICW Lucha Fest V on Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School, home of the Stingarees.

Visit www.ICWMiami.com

