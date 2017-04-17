Free Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios Orlando

Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando for its next set of television tapings from April 20-23.
See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, and LAX with Miami’s Diamante and Konnan and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
TV Tapings - Impact Wrestling
at Universal Studios Orlando
Thursday, April 20 – Sunday, April 23.
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 20.
Live episodes of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will be April 20 and Aug. 17 from Universal Studios Orlando.
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary is live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando.
VIP and Travel Packages, go to http://shoptna.com/april-2017-vip-package.aspx
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
