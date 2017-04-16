WWE Jake The Snake Roberts on The Roman Show from Supercon Retro

Fighting

WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts joined The Roman Show, speaking to Jorge Alonso of Wrestle City Radio, during Florida Supercon’s Supercon Retro on Saturday, April 15 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Roberts discussed his documentary “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake,” how fans are reacting to Roman Reigns and more.

Supercon Retro ends Sunday, April 16. Then it’s time to get ready for the main event, Florida Supercon, which will occur July 27-30 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Roberts gave Reigns some advice about the heel heat, since he has a history on leaning toward the other side.

“Enjoy it,” he said. “Why in God’s name would you try to change what the masses want? Let them hate. Just pay me while you are doing it.”

He later added, “Pull hair, eye gauge, do what you have to do.”

The former Intercontinental champion also talked about Diamond Dallas Page’s recent induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“The Resurrection of Jake the Snake” is also streaming on Netflix.

