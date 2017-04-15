WWE in Community: WrestleMania Week: Englewood Learning Center

WWE Superstars Big Show, Sami Zayn and Titus O’Neil, NXT Superstar Ember Moon, and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior visited the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando on Wednesday, March 29 to conduct activities with the kids and host a pizza party.
The WWE superstars exercised, played Dodge Ball, did arts & crafts, made snacks, worked on computers and more, and the kids had fun exercising, playing, creating and mingling with the WWE guests. This community style event was part of WrestleMania Week Orlando.
At the event all the WWE superstars, especially Titus O’Neil, put a lot of smiles on kids’ faces, a WWE mantra.
The center is where kids (elementary to high school age) go after school for activities, education, enrichment and sports. Robotics is big at the center, too.
Orlando City Commissioner/District 2A Tony Ortiz attended the event, discussing this worthwhile facility and its friendly and dedicated staff.
A family atmosphere for sure, the center is at 6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando 32807.
WWE’s NXT is running shows periodically at the Englewood Neighborhood Center. NXT returns there on Saturday, April 29. Bell time 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10 general admission and $20 Gold Circle ringside.
NXT, a hot brand on its own, is developing the future superstars for WWE’s Raw and SmackDown Live brands.
WWE hosted many activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including that neighborhood center, a ‘Be a STAR’ anti-bullying rally, hospital visits, a Veterans employment panel, reading challenge school reading, Special Olympics Unified basketball game and Make-A-Wish party.
WWE conducted more than 20 events during WrestleMania Week. That is the most in WWE’s WrestleMania history. Because of WrestleMania, WWE also held more community-related events in the host area throughout the year, leading to the busy week.
