WWE legends, NXT and indie stars, FSCW at Supercon Retro

Pro wrestling will be in full force during Supercon Retro, which is April 14-16 at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami 33126.
WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Teddy Long and Jake The Snake Roberts and WWE alum Gangrel along with NXT’s Blue Pants Leva Bates, who was trained by The Dudley Boyz at the Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, will be signing autographs, posing for photos and sharing stories throughout the weekend.
Also indie wrestling stars Alex Chamberlain and Su Yung and legendary Florida referee Bruce Owens will be appearing as well as Michael Kingston, creator of Headlocked, the wrestling comic book, and Guy Hutchinson, an authority on lucha libre/masked wrestlers.
Also returning on this retro occasion is Florida Super Championship Wrestling, the premier combat spectacle with combatants from all over the Multiverse. Basically, it’s trained indie wrestlers portraying a comic book or video game character for in-ring battle. See Green Arrow vs. Deadpool; Skeletor & Evilyn vs. The Mario Brothers; Mr. Satan vs. Yoko Littner, and more. Intergalactic card subject to change.
Check out http://floridasupercon.com/florida-super-championship-wrestling-fscw/
The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, who is a ring announcer for Shine and Florida indie groups, will serve as ring announcer for FSCW. She will also moderate a panel discussion with WWE legends Booker T, Teddy Long, Gangrel and Jake The Snake Roberts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
From the creators of Florida Supecon, Supercon Retro is a throwback event to relive the vibe of Florida Supercon before it exploded onto the South Florida scene. Under the direction of Mike Broder and Sandy Martin, the 3-day retro type spectacular returns to the MACC (Miami Airport Convention Center). Guests were handpicked from TV, movies, pro wrestling, anime, cartoons, comics, cosplay, and video games who are super fun to hang with.
Visit http://floridasupercon.com/retro
Exhibition Room / Convention Hours:
Friday, April 14: 1:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. / 1:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Saturday, April 15: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. / 10:30 a.m.- 2 a.m.
Sunday, April 16: 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. / 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Supercon Retro Schedule
https://register.growtix.com/schedule/supercon_retro
Contact
SUPERCON PHONE: 954-399-1330
SUPERCON EMAIL: retro@superconventions.com
MACC 305-261-3800
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
