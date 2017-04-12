Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 S W C Owen Ave. in Clewiston 33440.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, FEW Heavyweight Champion Reggie Rhythm, Women’s Champ Lea Nox, Soulman Alex G, JB Cool and more.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
Call 305-742-0353.
- FSCW at Supercon Retro
Florida Super Championship Wrestling is April 14-15 at Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave., Miami, 33126.
https://www.facebook.com/events/571371683070939/
FSCW is the premier combat spectacle with combatants from all over the Multiverse. Be amazed by titanic clashes as champions and villains from Comic Books, Anime, Video Games, and TV vie to become the ultimate champion of Supercon.
See such names as Green Arrow, Deadpool, Skeletor & Evilyn, The Mario Brothers, Mr. Satan, Yoko Littner, and more. See an all new form of entertainment on Friday and Saturday eventing as FSCW owner Mallory Archer brings non-stop action and thrills in two amazing shows.
Admission to this event is included with a ticket to Supercon Retro. Check out everything else the convention has to offer at http://floridasupercon.com/retro/.
WWE old school at Supercon Retro
WWE Hall of Famers Jake The Snake Robers, Booker T and Teddy Long, and WWE Legend Gangrel, along with NXT Superstar Blue Pants (Leva Bates) will also be at Supercon Retro, which is April 14-16.
- ICW in Miami
ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School, home of the Stingarees.
Shawn Prime is the new ICW General Manager.
Jonny Vandal Ortagun vs. Maxx Stardom.
Mike Monroe vs. Martin Stone
Ernest R Alexander (ERA) vs. Samuel Shaw
ICW Women’s Title: Dynamite DiDi vs. Santana G vs. Brandi Lauren vs. Su Yung
ICW U.S. Tag team Titles: The System (Mykal Manix and Maxx Stardom) (Champions) vs. Drew Donovan and Jesse Sorensen
ICW Pure X Crown Title: Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Dude Hate vs. Nick Nero vs. Alex Todd
M726 (Elias Vega and Milton Cienfuegos) vs. The Professionals (Justin Overstreet and Deimos)
Also, Qba Libre, Sasso Rivera, Eduardo Rocca, Daylin Devine, the Bunny and more.
Tickets are available at Luchafestv.eventbrite.com
The Stingaree Band Parents Inc have once again partnered with ICW to raise funds for its Marching Million Dollar Band.
For more information on ICW:
Visit www.ICWMiami.com
Like ICW on Facebook at Facebook.com/indycw
Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW
Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel TheIndyCW
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE superstars The Genius Lanny Poffo, Gangrel and G.O.A.T. (Abraham Washington) is 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
G.O.A.T. defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos.
CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden with Flamboyant Johnny Walker puts her title on the line in a rematch against Japanese newcomer The Red Dragon.
Also, former NXT Superstar Josh The Goods Woods, Cha Cha Charlie, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, The Droogs and more.
And more.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:
https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Call 954-548-5779.
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, 33024.
Martin Stone vs. Gary Jay.
Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Aria Blake vs.Veda Scott.
TECH (TC Read and Mike Monroe) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert teams with Donovan Danhausen and Midwest wrestler Everett Connors to battle Jay Rios, Shane Strickland, Jason Cade and Mr. 450.
Main Man Malken vs. Arik Cannon.
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Brain Buster/Full Throttle
Brain Buster Pro vs. Full Throttle Pro is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext., Hollywood 33024.
Brain Buster Pro’s Martin Stone, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Brandi Lauren, Monster Tarver and more.
Full Throttle Pro’s Shannon Moore, Rob Terry, Lindsay Snow, Braydon Knight and more.
Tickets $12 available via PayPal at BrainBusterWrestlingFl@yahoo.com.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- Diamond Division Pro
Diamond Division Pro Wrestling, the sister company of Platinum Pro Wrestling, is 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
Visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- WWE in Sunrise/Fort Lauderdale
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE Live show (No TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
Tickets: http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-live-1
For suite and premium seating, call 954-835-7828.
http://www.thebbtcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-presents-smackdown
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments