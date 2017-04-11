WWE in the Community: WrestleMania Week: DDP Yoga, Susan G. Komen

WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka, the world’s most respected brand in yoga, teamed for a project:OM yoga event with E! News host Maria Menounos and 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Diamond Dallas Page at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando.
WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil and Natalya also participated on Saturday, April 1 (no fooling) to lead more than 150 WrestleMania super fans in a project:OM yoga class in support of project:OM.
Project:OM is a partnership between Susan G. Komen and Manduka to bring together 1-million yoga participants during Mother’s Day Weekend to promote health and wellness and raise millions of dollars in support of Susan G. Komen’s Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026. One hundred percent of all donations go to support breast cancer research and community programs across the country.
At the Full Sail Live event, WrestleMania super fans, yogis and Orlando citizens impacted by breast cancer participated in the event. Diamond Dallas Page led his trademark DDP yoga program in a challenging yet beginner-focused class open to all.
Officially launched project:OM’s “M Challenge,” a social challenge to encourage participation and help spread the word about project:OM.
The “M Challenge” encourages people to grab a friend and do two downward dogs to create an “M” and then post on social media with #projectOM while tagging friends and inviting them to take the challenge.
About project:OM
Project:OM is a purpose-driven mindful movement whose mission is to drive positive change on epic levels. Founded by Manduka, the most respected brand in yoga, in partnership with Susan G. Komen, the largest funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government, project:OM pairs like-minded people and important causes to make progressive change happen in our world.
Project:OM’s debut event May 12-14, 2017, is a yoga class of one million people to benefit Susan G. Komen's vision of a world without breast cancer. The event will be hosted in hundreds of national outlets, including large-scale events in major cities, yoga studios around the U.S., Simon Mall locations and online pre-recorded and live-streamed classes. One hundred percent of donations will directly benefit Susan G. Komen’s bold goal to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.
About Manduka
For 20 years, Manduka has built a reputation as the world's most respected yoga brand. Known for its legendary PRO Mat, Manduka creates high performance yoga mats, yoga towels, bags, props, and men's and women's fitness apparel. Designed by yogis and trusted by teachers worldwide, carefully selected and sustainable materials are paired with thoughtful design to create innovative products that allow a community of 4,000+ yoga studios, 900+ yoga ambassadors and more than two-million customers across the globe to deepen their practice. Visit Manduka.com or connect with us on social @mandukayoga.
About Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026.
Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life.
Visit http://ww5.komen.org/ or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.
Connect on social at ww5.komen.org/social.
WWE in the (Orlando) Community
WWE hosted many activities designed to give back to the local community (Orlando and Orange County) during WrestleMania Week including that park clean-up, a ‘Be a STAR’ anti-bullying rally, hospital visits, a Veterans employment panel, reading challenge school reading, Special Olympics basketball game and Make-A-Wish party.
WWE conducted more than 20 events during WrestleMania Week. That is the most in WWE’s WrestleMania history. Because of WrestleMania, WWE also held more community-related events in the host area throughout the year, leading to the busy week.
