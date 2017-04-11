Fighting

April 11, 2017 11:05 PM

Mojo friend Gronk on WWE SmackDown Live

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Below are highlights from New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s appearance on WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday, April 11 live on USA Network from TD Garden in Boston.

Gronk got some more revenge on Jinder Mahal, who tossed a drink at him during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE’s WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium. Thanks in part to his friend Gronk busting through Mahal, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley won the battle royal, and they celebrated in the ring at Mania.

On SmackDown Live on Tuesday, April 11, Rawley wrestled Mahal. During the match, Gronk threw a drink at Mahal. After beating Mahal, Mojo jumped into the arms of Gronk and friends standing ringside.

