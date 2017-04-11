Bringing together the world at WWE WrestleMania Axxess Orlando

Tens of thousands of fans from around the world descended upon Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend, which included more than 70 pro wrestling-related events including the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium (formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium).
Before that could occur, the week kicked off with WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday, March 30 at the Orange County Convention Center.
WrestleMania Axxess is the biggest WWE fan celebration, a four-day spectacular featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more. Some old favorite attractions were included like the Elimination Chamber Photo Opportunity where you take a photo with one of your favorite WWE Superstars. Another returning attraction from last year is the WWE Superstar Entrance where there was a plethora of WWE Entrances to chose from that you can replicate from former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura to the current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. A ring was set with mini-Titantron for promos, matches and special presentations.
For some folks, this experience can be a little overwhelming. For someone who’s been to WrestleMania three times like James Hay from Northampton, England, he offers some advice.
“It’s a lot to take in at once especially with Axxess and all the WWE Superstars around,” Hay said. “Take it in and enjoy the moment because WrestleMania is the biggest show in WWE.”
This year’s WrestleMania is the first time that Tommy Dignan from Wellingborough, England is attending an event of this magnitude such as the Showcase of the Immortals. He said he was been saving quite a few pennies here and there in order to fully commit to going on this trip with his friends.
“It was just an idea that I was mulling around for a few years,” Dignan said. “I always thought it was going to be quite expensive, and it’s halfway across the world, but I always wanted to do it. We flew in in Monday and tend to make the most of this beautiful country and WrestleMania Weekend.”
WrestleMania Axxess is something that Guillaume Andreoni, who lives in Lille Nord, France, always looks forward to.
“I’ve always attended WrestleMania Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend,” Andreoni said. “It’s an incredible experience for fans around the world to enjoy and interact with their favorite superstars.”
This marks Andreoni’s fifth WrestleMania as he attended WrestleMania 28 in 2012 in Miami; WrestleMania 29 in 2013 in East Rutherford, N.J.; WrestleMania 30 in 2014 in New Orleans; and WrestleMania 32 last year in Arlington/Dallas.
NOTE: To show how WWE brings together the world, before a session in line at Axxess, fans from:
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Paris, France
Wisbech, England
Denver, Colorado
Orlando, Fla.
Japan
UK-Northern Ireland
Seattle, Washington
Waterbury, Conn.
Douglas, Georgia
San Jose, California
Tampa, Fla.
Columbia, Missouri via UK
Brooklyn, N.Y. via Tampa
Detroit, Michigan
Hamburg, Germany
Cologne, Germany
Basel, Switzerland
Manchester, England
France
Port St. Lucie, Fla. via Manhattan, N.Y.
Erie, Pennsylvania
Bronx, N.Y.
Kissimmee, Fla.
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium, attracted 75,000-plus fans from all 50 states and 62 countries. Quite the melting pot of people, cultures.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
