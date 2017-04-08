Fighting

April 8, 2017 10:50 PM

Ric Flair at Foot Locker, Puma event during WWE WrestleMania Week

Posted By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Orlando

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared at the Foot Locker store in the Florida Mall during WrestleMania Week to meet fans and participate in a Q/A with renowned DJ and WWE enthusiast Peter Rosenberg.

They discussed WrestleMania 33 and WWE’s latest Puma apparel line with Foot Locker, which was released that day, Saturday, April 1.

Foot Locker introduced a collection of Puma product (primarily T-shirts and sneakers), designed by Alexander-John, featuring exclusive art of six WWE Legends: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, André the Giant, The Undertaker and of course Ric Flair.

WWE Superstars and WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day (Dr. Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston) also appeared during the special event, adding to the fun.

Foot Locker is selling the WWE-licensed products in 33 select Puma Lab Powered by Foot Locker locations around the country.

For store locations, visit Foot Locker’s Launch Locator.

www.wrestlemania.com

@WrestleMania

TwitterWWENetwork

@WWE

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

