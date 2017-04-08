Ric Flair at Foot Locker, Puma event during WWE WrestleMania Week

A special event at Foot Locker at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday, April 1 promoted the release of WWE’s latest Puma apparel line with Foot Locker. Newly designed T-shirts and sneakers of legendary wrestlers (like Ric Flair) were on display for purchase. At the event -- during WrestleMania Week -- fans met Flair, Peter Rosenberg and The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Dr. Xavier Woods).
Photo By Bradlee Rutledge
The boots of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant were on display during a special event at Foot Locker at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday, April 1 to promote the release of WWE’s latest Puma apparel line with Foot Locker. The event -- during WrestleMania Week -- featured Ric Flair, Peter Rosenberg and The New Day.
Photo By Bradlee Rutledge
The hat and urn of The Undertaker were on display during a special event at Foot Locker at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday, April 1 to promote the release of WWE’s latest Puma apparel line with Foot Locker. The event -- during WrestleMania Week -- featured Ric Flair, Peter Rosenberg and The New Day.
A special event at Foot Locker at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday, April 1 promoted the release of WWE’s latest Puma apparel line with Foot Locker. Newly designed T-shirts and sneakers of legendary wrestlers (like Ric Flair) were on display for purchase. At the event -- during WrestleMania Week -- fans including law enforcement met Flair, Peter Rosenberg and The New Day.
