WWE in the Community: WrestleMania Week: WWE, Hefty Park Clean-Up

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke, Goldust and R-Truth participated in a park clean-up of Lake Lorna Doone Park to drop-kick off a plethora of community activities, events and programs in conjunction with WWE WrestleMania Week Orlando.
WWE and Hefty teamed with the City of Orlando's Keep Orlando Beautiful initiative to host the park clean-up on Wednesday, March 29. The park stood across Camping World Stadium (formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium), home to WWE WrestleMania 33.
Jody Buyas, the Keep Orlando Beautiful Coordinator for the City of Orlando, spearheaded the clean-up, something she’s been doing well for 12 years. KeepOrlandoBeautifulWebsite
City park workers also lent a hand to Buyas and assistants as they provided the necessary garb and materials for volunteers. Those individual and group volunteers participating included Central Florida Sports Commission, Elks Lodge-Church Street, Kidzville Academy, NorthFace, Polis Institute, TECO gas company, Timberland and Full Sail University.
The Sapp family (mom Melissa and kids Jahmari, Millie and Tony) learned of the Lake Lorna Doone Park clean-up effort and decided to assist. They helped beautify that park and had fun meeting the WWE superstars. Jahmari is a big fan, and Millie loves Sasha Banks.
WWE hosted many activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including that park clean-up, a ‘Be a STAR’ anti-bullying rally, hospital visits, a Veterans job fair, reading challenge school reading, Special Olympics basketball game and Make-A-Wish party.
WWE conducted more than 20 events during WrestleMania Week. That is the most in WWE’s WrestleMania history. Because of WrestleMania, WWE also held more community-related events in the host area throughout the year, leading to the busy week.
