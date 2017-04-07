ODB talks food trucks, Impact Wrestling return on The Roman Show

It’s been three years since Knockouts champion ODB stepped foot inside an Impact Wrestling ring. It had been so long she had butterflies upon her return.
ODB spoke to The Roman Show at the Kevin Nash Presents: Shenanigans VIP Party at The Pub at Pointe Orlando on Saturday, April 1 during WrestleMania Week in Orlando.
“I had goose bumps, when I came back to the Impact Zone,” she said. “The fans knew I was there; it was three years [since I had wrestled].”
Her reasoning behind the absence from professional wrestling was to start her food truck business. It’s called the Meat and Greet Food Truck Co. serving pork and other dishes.
“It’s stationed in Daytona Beach,” she said. “I am working with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. It’s located at Jimmy’s bar. I’ll be traveling all over the Florida area selling my sides and cooking.”
She said her wrestling has been out of sync, since she’s been focused on her new venture.
“I’ve been out of the scene for the past three years,” she said. “I’ve been going to barbecue festivals not wrestling shows, but I am ready for whomever. I got a couple of more years left.”
She might not have kept up-to-date with the current talent, but she does know one name she’d like to face.
“Impact Wrestling champion Rosemary. I’ve never been in the ring with her,” she said. “Our characters are different, but we have the same attitude.”
She also discussed the original Impact Wrestling Knockouts and more.
