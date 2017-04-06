Tickets on sale Friday for SmackDown at BB&T Center in Sunrise

WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE Live show (No TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour on Friday, June 9 at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL The Florida Panthers in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
Scheduled to appear:
WWE Champion - Randy Orton
Intercontinental Champion - Dean Ambrose
SmackDown Women's Champion - Naomi
AJ Styles; Bray Wyatt; The Miz with Maryse; Dolph Ziggler; Becky Lynch; Mickie James; the Usos and more.
Card is subject to change.
Public on-sale: 10 a.m. ET Friday, April 7.
For suite and premium seating, call 954-835-7828.
Comments