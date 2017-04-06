Fighting

April 6, 2017 6:04 PM

MMA Oscar Delgado of Fight Time Promotions on The Roman Show

Venezuelan Oscar Delgado took time off from competing in mixed martial arts, when he suffered his third loss in the sport.

“I was finding myself. I moved from where I lived,” he said. "I had to find myself. I had to come back to being Oscar Delgado.”

Delgado (6-3) battles former M-1 Global Champion Kenny “Duece” Gardner (16-10) in the main event for the Fight Time Promotions 36 card on Friday, April 7 at the War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE 8 St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Bell time is 8 p.m.

“I watch very little video of my opponents,” he said in an interview with The Roman Show. “A fight is a fight. It’s going to be a fight I can promise you that.”

Gardner suffered two back-to-back loses in 2015 and 2016. Meanwhile, Delgado battled Michel Batista late last year, which resulted in a no contest.

He took a break after his loss to Eddie Gordon in 2013.

Currently, he trains on his own. Prior, he trained with MMA Masters and the Blackzillans.

“When I started, I taught myself,” he said. “I don’t think how much you train matters as long as your mind is there. I needed to have a strong mind.”

Delgado will celebrate 20 years in combat sports in June and a few days after his fight, he will be 40-years-old.

But he says his age doesn’t have an impact on his career, and he doesn’t plan on taking off his gloves anytime soon.

He anticipates a fight for all fans.

“All I can say is don’t blink,” he said.

The fight card will also be extra special for him as his brother, Alex, will also compete against Alfonso Frierson (0-0). Alex is 2-0.

Official Fight Time 36 Card:

Everett Sims vs. Frank Tate

Fred Moncaio vs. Matthew Colquhoun

Augusts D’Angelo vs. Miguel Baeza

Rico Farrington vs. Fernando Ribiero

Lee Henry Lilly vs. Ladarious Jackson

Luis Raul Gomez vs. Pedro Gomes

Emmanuel Verdier vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Luis Manuel Marquez vs. Travis Taylor

