WWE NXT in Fort Pierce on April 7

WWE’s NXT is Friday, April 7 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Steve Cutler, Kishan Raftaar and Ruby Riot participated in the February meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
