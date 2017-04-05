Fighting

April 5, 2017 11:05 PM

WWE NXT in Fort Pierce on April 7

By Jim Varsallone

WWE’s NXT is Friday, April 7 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Steve Cutler, Kishan Raftaar and Ruby Riot participated in the February meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.

