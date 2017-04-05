Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling presents LuchaMania at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale 33315.
PPW Platinumweight Championship: Martin Stone (c) vs. The Tokyo Monster Kahagas.
PPW Silverweight Championship: Jason Cade (c) vs. Serpentico.
Diamonds Division Championship: Raegan Fire (c) vs. Aria Blake.
Maxx Stardom vs. Lucha Underground star Brian Cage.
Teddy Stigma vs. Mr. 450.
Donovan Danhausen w/Stud Magnum vs. Sean Maluta.
Lindsay Snow vs. Brandi Lauren.
Lil Wicked Witch Hellen Vale vs. International star Santana Garrett vs. Rising Star Angel Rose.
Dynamite DiDi vs. Lacey Lane.
Jumal Kyng vs. Snoop Strikes.
The first Rusty Brooks Doubles Division Tournament to crown the first PPW Doubles Division Champions: Six Teams, Two Triple Double Elimination Style Matches. The two winners battle in the co-Main Event in a TLC Match. Teams entered: New Blood Rizing (Tony Touch and Madd Dawg Williams), The Mercenaries (Johnny Knockout and Romeo Quevedo), Karnival of Karnage (Jester Yorick and Nefarious), TNT (Terrance and Terrell) and The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Brian Brock).
Your PPW Announce Team
Platinum Pro Ring Announcer - Elgin David
Diamonds Division Pro Announcer - Kid Cadet
Commentary Team - Rusty Brooks and Richard Tingle
*There will be a raffle with many great prizes.
*The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, and all VIP ticket holders will be permitted a free photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny at 7 p.m. before doors open. Upon conclusion of LuchaMania, the Easter Bunny will be available for Photo ops for everyone for a small fee.
- FSCW at Supercon Retro
Florida Super Championship Wrestling is April 14-15 at Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave., Miami, 33126.
https://www.facebook.com/events/571371683070939/
FSCW is the premier combat spectacle with combatants from all over the Multiverse. Be amazed by titanic clashes as champions and villains from Comic Books, Anime, Video Games, and TV vie to become the ultimate champion of Supercon.
See such names as Green Arrow, Deadpool, Skeletor & Evilyn, The Mario Brothers, Mr. Satan, Yoko Littner, and more. See an all new form of entertainment on Friday and Saturday eventing as FSCW owner Mallory Archer brings non-stop action and thrills in two amazing shows.
Admission to this event is included with a ticket to Supercon Retro. Check out everything else the convention has to offer at http://floridasupercon.com/retro/.
WWE old school at Supercon Retro
WWE Hall of Famers Jake The Snake Robers, Booker T and Teddy Long, and WWE Legend Gangrel, along with NXT Superstar Blue Pants (Leva Bates) will also be at Supercon Retro, which is April 14-16.
- ICW in Miami
ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School, home of the Stingarees.
Shawn Prime is the new ICW General Manager.
ICW CHAMPIONSHIP: Angel Rose (C) vs. Jonny Vandal Ortagun.
THREE WAY DANCE, Presented by Rip It Energy Fuel: Jesse Neal vs. Ernest R Alexander (ERA) vs. Samuel Shaw.
Also, Martin Stone, Wes Brisco, Santana Garrett, Jesse Sorensen, Su Yung, Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, Mykal Manix, Nick Nero, Brandi Lauren, Mike Monroe, Qba Libre, the Bunny and more.
Tickets are available at Luchafestv.eventbrite.com
The Stingaree Band Parents Inc have once again partnered with ICW to raise funds for its Marching Million Dollar Band.
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE superstars The Genius Lanny Poffo, Gangrel and G.O.A.T. (Abraham Washington) is 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
G.O.A.T. defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos.
CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden with Flamboyant Johnny Walker puts her title on the line in a rematch against Japanese newcomer The Red Dragon.
Cha Cha Charlie, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, The Droogs and more.
And more.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, 33024.
Martin Stone vs. Gary Jay.
Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Aria Blake vs.Veda Scott.
TECH (TC Read and Mike Monroe) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert teams with Donovan Danhausen and Midwest wrestler Everett Connors to battle Jay Rios, Shane Strickland, Jason Cade and Mr. 450.
Main Man Malken vs. Arik Cannon.
- Brain Buster/Full Throttle
Brain Buster Pro vs. Full Throttle Pro is 7:30 p.m. May 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext., Hollywood 33024.
Brain Buster Pro’s Martin Stone, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Brandi Lauren, Monster Tarver and more.
Full Throttle Pro’s Shannon Moore, Rob Terry, Lindsay Snow, Braydon Knight and more.
Tickets $12 available via PayPal at BrainBusterWrestlingFl@yahoo.com.
