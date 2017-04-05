Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida

2:43 Operation Git-Meow Pause

0:25 Tennis star Simona Halep surprises 8-year-old girl with video message

3:21 Bal Harbour Shops Expansion

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

0:39 Suspected burglars flee before breaking into home

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL