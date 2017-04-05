ESPN radio host Dan LeBatard upsets another pro wrestler

Dan LeBatard, host of the ESPN national radio show The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz, upset newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page during a live phone interview on Tuesday, April 4.
The interview got off to a good start with DDP, who is the founder and creator of DDP Yoga, but then he was angered later by the questioning from LeBatard when asked about real-life feuds with Ric Flair and Scott Steiner. LeBatard persisted for info on the Steiner altercation.
That did it. DDP then called LeBatard “monkey” a few times and dropped an F-bomb, before being cut off. After the segment, LeBatard, Stugotz, in-studio guest Greg Cote of The Miami Herald and show producer Allison discussed whether DDP was upset legit or in wrestling character.
This was not the first time LeBatard has upset a pro wrestler. Many moons ago, he upset Hulk Hogan, when he asked if sexual favors were exchanged for match results. He spoke in general, not about Hogan directly. That brought an abrupt halt to the interview.
Actually, LeBatard enjoys having pro wrestlers on his show, especially old school types. He thinks they are colorful characters, interesting and share great stories of life on the road.
LeBatard does his show nationally from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET weekdays from the Clevelander on South Beach. It is carried from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on AM 790 The Ticket in South Florida. The first hour is a local South Florida show only.
DDP was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania Week.
