WWE, Total Divas Bella to take more time off from prior neck injury

Nikki Bella needs time to get better.
During an exclusive interview with E! News, the Total Divas star confirmed she's taking a break from WWE because she’s still hurt and needs time to heal.
“I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback, that I’d never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to WWE, the WWE knew that," the newly engaged E! star told E! News exclusively.
In January, Nikki underwent surgery on her neck and took time off to recover. After getting the OK from her doctor, Nikki started to train for her comeback and managed to get in the ring with fiancé John Cena during Sunday’s WrestleMania 33. Having a tag match is better physically than a singles match.
Not only did they defeat The Miz and Maryse for a WrestleMania moment, but they also shared in another WrestleMania moment (2-for-1), when Cena proposed to her in the ring after the match. That special moment was in front of a Camping World Stadium record crowd of 75,000 plus in Orlando (inlcuding family and friends) and millions more watching on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.
Now the Total Divas star is showing off her ring and talking about the proposal with John in an exclusive E! News video.
