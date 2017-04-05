Jimmy Fallon, Tinashe discuss Bella, Cena engagement on E! News

Jimmy Fallon could not be happier for his newly engaged pal John Cena.
E! News caught up with the Tonight Show host recently at his new "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" ride at Universal Orlando Resort (opens Thursday, April 6) where Fallon dished to E! News about being in the audience when his good friend popped the question to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33.
Fallon had a front row seat for the Super Bowl of sports entertainment on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Fallon was also in town to tape the Tonight Show from Monday, April 3-Thursday, April 6.
“How magical was that?” a giddy Fallon told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively. “Because you could kind of feel like, what a giant audience, and everyone's going, ‘Ahh!' and you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! They better propose!’ and then I’m like, ‘What if she says no?’”
Fallon continued, “I was so scared for him. He didn’t tell me at all. He didn’t give me a hint. He came on my show, and he was like, ‘You better come to WrestleMania or else we’re not going to be friends anymore.’”
He added smiling, “I loved the whole thing.”
Tinashe, who performed at WrestleMania 33, also opened up to E! News about being a part of Nikki and John’s exciting night.
“It was so cute,” the ‘Company’ singer told E! News recently at Zedd Presents WELCOME!, a fundraising concert benefitting the ACLU, in L.A. “There was so many people there; so it’s such a crazy moment to see someone propose in front of that many people. I loved it. I’d never been to a wrestling event before; so it was crazy.”
Tinashe says she saw John backstage before he proposed in the ring, and the WWE pro seemed cool, calm and collected before getting down on one knee.
“No, no visible nerves,” Tinashe dished. “Yeah, I couldn't tell. But it was super, super sweet when it happened. Everyone was like, ‘Awww!’”
