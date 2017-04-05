WWE, Total Divas Bella talks ‘Unreal’ engagement on E! News Wednesday

WWE Superstar and “Total Divas” star Nikki Bella said; “It has been a crazy 48 hours.”
An E! News exclusive, Nikki Bella is dishing on her engagement to longtime boyfriend John Cena.
On Sunday, April 2, the WWE Superstar got down on one knee to propose to Nikki at WrestleMania 33, before a Camping World Stadium record crowd of 75,000 plus in Orlando and millions more watching on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.
Now the Total Divas star is showing off her ring and talking about the proposal with John in the exclusive E! News video.
“I got engaged,” Nikki tells E! fans.
“And I was there too,” John joked.
Nikki added, “It has been just unreal, crazy…We’ve been to the Today show, Orlando, back in Tampa, and now I’m off to New York City to promote Total Divas that is airing this Wednesday night [April 5 on E!].”
And before the premiere of Total Divas, you can watch Nikki on E! News Wednesday night where she'll be spilling all of the “amazing details that no one knows yet” about their engagement.
We'll find out proposal secrets, like who was there after they became engaged and learn more about the couple’s “surprise visitor.”
And John reveals the “story behind it all.”
Watch the video above to see Nikki gush over her "amazing" fiancé and to see her special message to E! fans.
