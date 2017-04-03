New Day rocks Final Fantasy XIV attire at WrestleMania

WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, all members of “The New Day,” were part of an exciting kick off to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl, as part of a partnership between WWE and Square Enix, makers of the popular FINAL FANTASY video game franchise.
The trio, who hosted WrestleMania, dressed as characters from critically acclaimed online game FINAL FANTASY XIV Online in a one-of-a-kind, FINAL FANTASY-themed entrance to WrestleMania 33, WWE’s biggest event of the year and pop culture spectacular that streamed live around the world on WWE Network.
Big E dressed as the Samurai, Xavier Woods as the Monk and Kofi as the Red Mage entered riding their “POP-cycle” bike, which was styled with memorable FINAL FANTASY XIV Online characters – Moogles and Chocobos.
More behind-the-scenes content from the making of this one-of-a-kind WrestleMania / Final Fantasy XIV Online entrance will be available in the coming months.
Record Setting
WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 became the highest-grossing event in the history of Camping World Stadium and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.
- WrestleMania Week Continues
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Wednesday, April 5: NXT TV tapings (Winter Park).
