New champs, Hardys return, celebs, proposal at WWE WrestleMania

The Ultimate Thrill Ride had its ups and downs, twists and turns, happy times, jaw dropping moments, and surprises.
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 emanating from City Beautiful at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl occurred Sunday, April 2. The elaborate set design featured a roller coaster type structure atop one side of the stadium.
WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter visited the press box, welcoming media before the show.
On with the show.
Multi-platinum recording artist Tinashe sang America the Beautiful with members of the Strike Fighter Squadron 204 and Fighter Squadron Composite 12 soaring over the stadium at the finish of the Patriotic tune.
The New Day, hosts of WrestleMania 33, opened the show. Dr. Xavier Woods (with Francesca II), Big E and Kofi Kingston costumed in elaborate attire. Red the color scheme. Woods with Iron Sheik style shoes and a white boa. Kofi a pirate. Big E an educator or wizard.
Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez worked the Spanish broadcast. Also introduced a German broadcast team. Russia broadcast team, Portugal broadcast team, Japanese broadcast team with Funaki, Chinese broadcast team, a Hindi broadcast team and a French broadcast team.
Then JBL says, “Me and The King are gonna try English.”
Top Stylist
Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL from SmackDown Live called the action for the first match – AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.
Many insane moves.
Styles wins.
Your referee Mike Chioda.
North American bragging rights
Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves called the action for the next match - Canada vs. Canada for the U.S. title
U.S. Champ Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
New U.S. Champ Kevin Owens
Your referee Darrick Moore.
A Hugging Champion
Raw women’s champ Bayley vs. The Boss Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. The Queen Charlotte Flair in an elimination match.
Charlotte used the same entrance background as her father did in his retirement match against HBK in 2008 at WrestleMania 24 in the same venue (then called Orlando Citrus Bowl; now the renovated Camping World Stadium)
Bayley, Sasha and Charlotte pin Nia.
Charlotte pinned Sasha.
Bayley pinned Charlotte to retain the title.
Your referee Shawn Bennett
A Hardy Champion
Raw tag team champs Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro/Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore/Big Cass in a Raw tag team titles ladder match.
The New Day then appeared in ring attire, and everyone thought they was interjecting themselves into the match, but not so fast. After some ‘Whoing?,’ The Hardy Boyz’ music hit, and what a tremendous pop. The crowd exploded. Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE.
New Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz
Two Big Rings
The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella
Guest commentator Jerry The King Lawler
Guest ring announcer Al Chocolate Thunder Roker from The Today Show.
Winners John Cena and Nikki Bella
Your referee Dan Engler
John proposed to Nikki after the match. He got down on his knee, showed a big ring and proposed, and she said yes.
Seth, Game, Match
Triple H with Stephanie McMahon vs. Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned match
Triple H and Stephanie drove the long rampway on a cool motorcycle.
Winner Seth Rollins
Your referee Rod Zapata
RKOrton
WWE SmackDown Champ Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
It was a buggy situation during the match as the ring turned into worms, roaches and other creepy crawlies -- on screen only.
Winner and new champion Randy Orton
Your referee Ryan Tran
Revenge Is Beast Served Goldberg
WWE Universal Champ Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman
Winner and new champion Brock Lesnar
Your referee Chad Patton
Hometown Girl
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Natalya vs. Naomi.
Winner and new champion Orlando’s own Naomi
Your referee Jason Ayers
Reigning Supreme
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross joined the commentary desk with Michael Cole and JBL.
Ross called the main event of WrestleMania 33
Winner Roman Reigns
Your referee John Cone
Record Setting
WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 became the highest-grossing event in the history of Camping World Stadium and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.
In Town
Jimmy Fallon, who tapes The Tonight Show Monday-Thursday at Universal Studios Orlando, attended WrestleMania, displaying a photo of The Undertaker on his phone.
PRE-SHOW
Pre-show opener: WWE Cruiserweight Champ Neville vs. Austin Aries
An advanced course in high-flying showmanship and sharp physicality.
Your referee Darrick Moore
Winner Neville
Gronk Gets His Mojo Going
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The Final Five: Killian Dain from NXT’s Insanity, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn.
O’Neil was eliminated by Zayn who was eliminated by Dain.
Remaining: Rawley, Mahal, Dain.
Mahal tossed Rawley out of the ring through the second rope and followed him to inflict more punishment. That’s when Mahal spotted New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Mahal smirked at at Gronk as he was encouraging Mojo. Mahal then went face-to-face with Gronk, grabbed his drink, took a sip and tossed the rest back at him.
An infuriated Gronk walked over the guard rail, and a female security guard stopped him. Don’t know if she knew but then Gronk continued, taking off his shirt and entering the ring.
With the crowd shouting its approval, Gronk went into a football stance and charged through Mahal, sending him sprawling.
Mojo recovered and threw out Dain. Mojo then followed up by eliminating a stunned Mahal to win the prestigious battle royal.
Gronk, who returned to his front row seat, cheered wildly. He re-entered the ring to body bump the victorious Mojo and then slapped Mojo’s chest a couple of times.
Your Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner…Mojo Rawley.
Lunatic Win
Intercontinental Champ Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin
Winner and still champ Dean Ambrose.
Your referee Charles Robinson
Mr. 305 and Friends
Mr. 305 Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley performed at WrestleMania.
