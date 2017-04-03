Fighting

April 3, 2017 11:40 AM

New champs, Hardys return, celebs, proposal at WWE WrestleMania

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Orlando

The Ultimate Thrill Ride had its ups and downs, twists and turns, happy times, jaw dropping moments, and surprises.

WWE’s WrestleMania 33 emanating from City Beautiful at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl occurred Sunday, April 2. The elaborate set design featured a roller coaster type structure atop one side of the stadium.

WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter visited the press box, welcoming media before the show.

Backlund’s autobiography covers his personal and professional life, spanning 66 years. The book is available at www.BobBacklundNOW.com. The book, his signature suspenders and the poster are for sale. Backlund emails the person when he will send it and then signs it and mails it personally.

On with the show.

Multi-platinum recording artist Tinashe sang America the Beautiful with members of the Strike Fighter Squadron 204 and Fighter Squadron Composite 12 soaring over the stadium at the finish of the Patriotic tune.

The New Day, hosts of WrestleMania 33, opened the show. Dr. Xavier Woods (with Francesca II), Big E and Kofi Kingston costumed in elaborate attire. Red the color scheme. Woods with Iron Sheik style shoes and a white boa. Kofi a pirate. Big E an educator or wizard.

Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez worked the Spanish broadcast. Also introduced a German broadcast team. Russia broadcast team, Portugal broadcast team, Japanese broadcast team with Funaki, Chinese broadcast team, a Hindi broadcast team and a French broadcast team.

Then JBL says, “Me and The King are gonna try English.”

Top Stylist

Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL from SmackDown Live called the action for the first match – AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

Many insane moves.

Styles wins.

Your referee Mike Chioda.

North American bragging rights

Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves called the action for the next match - Canada vs. Canada for the U.S. title

U.S. Champ Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

New U.S. Champ Kevin Owens

Your referee Darrick Moore.

A Hugging Champion

Raw women’s champ Bayley vs. The Boss Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. The Queen Charlotte Flair in an elimination match.

Charlotte used the same entrance background as her father did in his retirement match against HBK in 2008 at WrestleMania 24 in the same venue (then called Orlando Citrus Bowl; now the renovated Camping World Stadium)

Bayley, Sasha and Charlotte pin Nia.

Charlotte pinned Sasha.

Bayley pinned Charlotte to retain the title.

Your referee Shawn Bennett

A Hardy Champion

Raw tag team champs Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro/Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore/Big Cass in a Raw tag team titles ladder match.

The New Day then appeared in ring attire, and everyone thought they was interjecting themselves into the match, but not so fast. After some ‘Whoing?,’ The Hardy Boyz’ music hit, and what a tremendous pop. The crowd exploded. Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE.

New Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz

Two Big Rings

The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella

Guest commentator Jerry The King Lawler

Guest ring announcer Al Chocolate Thunder Roker from The Today Show.

Winners John Cena and Nikki Bella

Your referee Dan Engler

John proposed to Nikki after the match. He got down on his knee, showed a big ring and proposed, and she said yes.

Seth, Game, Match

Triple H with Stephanie McMahon vs. Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned match

Triple H and Stephanie drove the long rampway on a cool motorcycle.

Winner Seth Rollins

Your referee Rod Zapata

RKOrton

WWE SmackDown Champ Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

It was a buggy situation during the match as the ring turned into worms, roaches and other creepy crawlies -- on screen only.

Winner and new champion Randy Orton

Your referee Ryan Tran

Revenge Is Beast Served Goldberg

WWE Universal Champ Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman

Winner and new champion Brock Lesnar

Your referee Chad Patton

Hometown Girl

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Natalya vs. Naomi.

Winner and new champion Orlando’s own Naomi

Your referee Jason Ayers

Reigning Supreme

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross joined the commentary desk with Michael Cole and JBL.

Ross called the main event of WrestleMania 33

Winner Roman Reigns

Your referee John Cone

Record Setting

WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 became the highest-grossing event in the history of Camping World Stadium and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.

In Town

Jimmy Fallon, who tapes The Tonight Show Monday-Thursday at Universal Studios Orlando, attended WrestleMania, displaying a photo of The Undertaker on his phone.

PRE-SHOW

Pre-show opener: WWE Cruiserweight Champ Neville vs. Austin Aries

An advanced course in high-flying showmanship and sharp physicality.

Your referee Darrick Moore

Winner Neville

Gronk Gets His Mojo Going

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Final Five: Killian Dain from NXT’s Insanity, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn.

O’Neil was eliminated by Zayn who was eliminated by Dain.

Remaining: Rawley, Mahal, Dain.

Mahal tossed Rawley out of the ring through the second rope and followed him to inflict more punishment. That’s when Mahal spotted New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Mahal smirked at at Gronk as he was encouraging Mojo. Mahal then went face-to-face with Gronk, grabbed his drink, took a sip and tossed the rest back at him.

An infuriated Gronk walked over the guard rail, and a female security guard stopped him. Don’t know if she knew but then Gronk continued, taking off his shirt and entering the ring.

With the crowd shouting its approval, Gronk went into a football stance and charged through Mahal, sending him sprawling.

Mojo recovered and threw out Dain. Mojo then followed up by eliminating a stunned Mahal to win the prestigious battle royal.

Gronk, who returned to his front row seat, cheered wildly. He re-entered the ring to body bump the victorious Mojo and then slapped Mojo’s chest a couple of times.

Your Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner…Mojo Rawley.

Lunatic Win

Intercontinental Champ Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

Winner and still champ Dean Ambrose.

Your referee Charles Robinson

Mr. 305 and Friends

Mr. 305 Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley performed at WrestleMania.

#WrestleMania

www.wrestlemania.com

@WrestleMania

TwitterWWENetwork

@WWE

- WrestleMania Week Continues

Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.

Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.

Wednesday, April 5: NXT TV tapings (Winter Park).

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View more video

Sports Videos