Legend calls Undertaker’s final WWE WrestleMania Moment

Maybe it’s a Florida thing. The Sunshine State is known as a place where people go to retire.
At WWE’s WrestleMania 24 in Orlando in 2008, Ric Flair had his retirement match against HBK Shawn Michaels, and on Sunday, April 2 at WrestleMania 33 also in Orlando, it appears the legendary Undertaker wrestled his final battle.
After Roman Reigns beat The Deadman in a grueling main event, The Undertaker placed his customary dark hat on his head and dark trench coat around his body -- only to remove both and leave them in the center of the ring along with his dark fighting gloves. He then stepped from the ring and kissed his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, seated ringside.
A spotlight remained on his gear in the middle of the ring. Electronic thunder and lightning consumed the stadium.
As Undertaker walked the rampway, a dark blue cloud shadowed him. He stopped, turned a little sideways and took one last glance at a ring he dominated for so many years. With his back to that ring, he then raised his fist in the air, and the crowd erupted. Fans started chanting, Thank You Taker,” and as only WWE can do, he slowly sank underneath the middle of the rampway while smoke filled that area.
A fitting way to end a spectacular show that he helped make famous as well as a great career that spanned more than 30 years.
NOTES: A passing of a torch, Reigns became only the second person to beat Taker at a WrestleMania. The first being Brock Lesnar via stunning upset to end the streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
A great bonus, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross returned to call the action in the historic main event along with Michael Cole and JBL.
WrestleMania set another attendance record, drawing a Camping World Stadium record 75,245 people. In 2008, WrestleMania 24 in Orlando drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl (same location, different name).
- WrestleMania Week Continues
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Wednesday, April 5: NXT TV tapings at Full Sail Live (Winter Park).
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments