Fans arrive early, leave late at WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando

Talk about the early bird catching the worm, David Turner (not Koko B. Ware) stood first in line at Gate D on WrestleMania Sunday at Camping World Stadium, formerly Orlando Citrus Bowl.
Turner, who resides in Daly City, Calif., said: “I got here at 11 a.m. because I wanted to avoid the huge lines getting in.”
This marks Turner’s third WrestleMania, attending WrestleMania 31 in 2015 in his home terrain Santa Clara, Calif. and WrestleMania 32 last year in Arlington/Dallas.
Gate opened for WrestleMania 33 at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
“My past experiences at WrestleManias made me do this,” the wise young man noted. “Even though the wait is long, and you have to stand in the hot sun, it’s worth it.”
Turner did not miss a thing. The pre-show started at 5 p.m. with the main show drop kicking off at 7 p.m., and the event concluded near Midnight.
Most fans, like Turner, stayed til the end. They are hooked.
This time Turner trekked cross-country from California to Florida for WrestleMania 33.
“I make it a yearly trip now,” he said. “My once a year vacation is this.”
And he’s not alone.
WrestleMania attracts tens of thousands who travel from all 50 states and more than 30 countries. It is the main event of a week-long list of community events, activities and shows. Last year the extravaganza -- which Forbes business magazine/website ranked No.5 of financially successful events -- hit the 100,000 attendance mark.
Making his WrestleMania debut, Prakash Barik stood in line next to Turner. The Nashville resident heard from many people about the long lines, entering the WrestleMania home.
WrestleMania set another attendance record, drawing a Camping World Stadium record 75,245 people. In 2008, WrestleMania 24 in Orlando drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl.
