Champs retain, new belts, tag teams shine at WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando

The belts were different but by the end of the show those wearing them remained the same.
Bobby Roode, Asuka and the Authors of Pain retained their titles during the NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on WWE Network on Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center. The spectacular a big part of WrestleMania 33 Week.
NXT, which continues to impress, introduced new belts for the men, women and tag team divisions.
In the match of the night, the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) with Paul Ellering bested DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) in a triple threat elimination match. DIY was first eliminated and then The Revival.
That labeled the next match ‘a tough act to follow,’ but Asuka vs. Ember Moon more than held their own. Asuka defeated Moon to retain her title, grabbing the new belt.
In the main event, Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in another quality match. Roode exited the ring first with the new belt, leaving Nakamura to feed off the hot crowd. They chanted his entrance music, and he waved to them, before slapping five with fans around ringside.
Earlier on the card, Aleister Black (formerly Tommy End) had an impressie debut by beating the improving Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross) opened the live show with a win in a tremendous match against Tye Dillenger, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno and Ruby Riot (formerly Heidi Lovelace). Ohno replaced No Way Jose, who was injured at the hands of Sanity earlier in the day at WrestleMania Axxess.
Shane McMahon’s sons sat ringside, cheering for Nakamura. It appeared some other family members and friends sided with the winning Roode.
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix attended as did Drew McIntyre, some of the Foleys and writer Blackjack Brown.
