New Day, WWE give a sneak peek at elaborate WrestleMania 33 set

In advance of WrestleMania 33 occurring Sunday, April 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at 7 p.m. ET live on WWE Network from Camping World Stadium (Orlando Citrus Bowl), WWE gives a sneak peek to the WrestleMania 33 set, hosted by WWE Superstars The New Day.
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
Upcoming WrestleMania 33 Week events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Wednesday, April 5: NXT TV tapings at Full Sail Live (Winter Park)
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits, reading challenge and Make-A-Wish party. There will be more than 20 outings hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
Orlando (and Orange County) is very excited to be hosting WrestleMania for a second time. In the past nine years, WrestleMania has generated more than $700 million in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event, and that includes WrestleMania 24 in Orlando.
In 2008, WrestleMania 24 drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl, and that Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertaining featured The Undertaker defeating Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, Floyd Mayweather taking on Big Show, and Shawn Michaels defeating Ric Flair in the retirement match for The Nature Boy.
Last year WrestleMania 32 set a WWE attendance record of 101,763, as fans from 50 states and 35 countries converged on AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas.
