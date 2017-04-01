WWE WrestleMania Party at Miller’s Ale House in South Florida

The (South Florida) Miller’s Davie Ale House is showing WWE WrestleMania 33 live on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl Stadium) in Orlando.
The show starts at 7 p.m. ET.
No cover, and seating is first come, first served. Everyone is welcome.
Miller’s Davie Ale House is at 2080 S. University Dr. in (Broward County) Davie.
For information, call 954-236-0062.
WrestleMania is available on the WWE Network.
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments