Fighting

April 1, 2017 6:27 PM

WWE WrestleMania Party at Miller’s Ale House in South Florida

The (South Florida) Miller’s Davie Ale House is showing WWE WrestleMania 33 live on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl Stadium) in Orlando.

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

No cover, and seating is first come, first served. Everyone is welcome.

Miller’s Davie Ale House is at 2080 S. University Dr. in (Broward County) Davie.

For information, call 954-236-0062.

WrestleMania is available on the WWE Network.

http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442

www.wrestlemania.com

@WrestleMania

TwitterWWENetwork

@WWE

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View more video

Sports Videos