ECW Press, WWE to release NXT: The Future Is Now

“NXT: The Future Is Now” by Jon Robinson -- with a foreword by WWE Chairman/CEO Vincent K. McMahon -- will be released April 11 via ECW Press.
The book follows the rise of NXT from its conception to its unprecedented popularity as WWE’s third global brand. Learn how NXT came to be, from the opening of the WWE Performance Center to WWE’s new, forward-thinking approach to talent development.
See how Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and other new Superstars have broken into WWE more prepared than any generation before. Get an inside look into WWE’s future as new and exciting performers hone their skills, personalities, and so much more under the watchful eye of WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Featuring 180 full color photos as well as new, insightful interviews from Triple H, NXT trainers, and Superstars, fans will learn how the future is indeed now.
About the author
Jon Robinson is a sports and entertainment writer from San Francisco, California. His work has appeared on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and IGN.com, and he is the author of six books, including “Rumble Road,” “The Attitude Era” and “Ultimate Warrior: A Life Lived Forever.”
NXT TakeOver: Orlando
The NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on WWE Network is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center. The event is a big part of WrestleMania 33 Weekend. Orlando is not only home to WrestleMania 33 Week but also the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center.
- NXT Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Friday, April 7 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars including Steve Cutler and Ruby Riot participated in the February meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
