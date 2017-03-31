Punishment Martinez talks Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor

Powerhouse Punishment Martinez has been making headlines since he joined Ring of Honor, and he plans to continue that trend.
Martinez will meet his toughest opponent to date in the promotion when he squares off against veteran Heavy Metal Rebel Frankie Kazarian during an already stacked Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XI show on Saturday, April 1 at The Lakeland Center.
“We are going kill it,” he told The Roman Show. “This is probably my biggest single match in Ring of Honor. I don’t intend to hold back. If anyone thinks what I did in Japan or at the 15th anniversary card is all I have, they are in for a big surprise, because I am just getting started. I am looking to steal the show.”
A victory over Kazarian could potentially set Martinez into title contention. He voiced his opinion on current ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels.
“He is a wrestler who I have watched for a long time,” he said. “I have respect for him on a business and professional level. He is everything that a pro wrestler should be, but with that being said, I am not the cookie cutter mode. I haven’t claimed to be the best in the world. I am about bringing pain, violence and delivering hard-hitting matches.
“With Kazarian, of course, a victory over him would put me over and possibly into title contention...But that’s not my goal...My goal is to punch someone in the face, break their backs, break their skulls and bones and move on from there.”
He said he’s been a fan of Kazarian and Daniels.
“They are fantastic,” he said. “I followed them for years. They are great as a team or singles. I know all about them. There is nothing but respect on a personal level. That’s going make me do more to stand out because I know the opportunities I am being given. When I’m faced with this opportunity, I feel sorry for Kaz..and Daniels, your going to be in the ring with me.”
Hear Martinez discuss Supercard of Honor, the status of Latinos in professional wrestling, training in martial arts and more.
- ROH SuperCard of Honor XI live on FITE app
If you can not attend Supercard of Honor XI in Lakeland, the FITE app offer another way to watch this super card. To watch live beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on PPV exclusively on the FITE app, go to www.FITE.tv or www.ROHwrestling.com. Cost is $29.99.
- Ring of Honor in Lakeland
Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
The event features autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q&A session and a special Women of Honor show.
CMLL LUCHADORAS SHOWCASE: LA AMAPOLA vs. MARCELA
KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO
MANDY LEON and JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI and FAYE JACKSON
Then, at 6 p.m., Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI.
The show will deliver exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico’s CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: LADDER MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
ROH CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. DALTON CASTLE.
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL vs. ADAM COLE.
NON-TITLE MATCH: ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPS BULLY RAY and THE BRISCOES (JAY and MARK) vs. THE GUERRILLAS of DESTINY (TAMA TONGA and TONGA ROA) and HANGMAN PAGE.
HEAVY METAL REBEL FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ.
THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. SILAS YOUNG and BEER CITY BRUISER.
WILL OSPREAY and VOLADOR JR. vs. JAY WHITE and DRAGON LEE.
ALSO, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN) and more.
COLT CABANA on COLOR COMMENTARY; KEVIN KELLY on PLAY-BY-PLAY.
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through the FITE TV app.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman is a freelance writer/TV producer-reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments