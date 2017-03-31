Interview with WWE HOF inductee Teddy Long at FEW show

Recent interview with WWE Hall of Fame inductee Teddy Long before the Fighting Evolution Wrestling People’s Show at the FEW Training Station in Miami Gardens.
Long, the general manager of F.E.W., will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center as part of WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando.
F.E.W. Wrasslin’ Party in Orlando
F.E.W. Wrasslin’ Party is March 30-April 1 at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex, 363 N. Parramore Ave., 32801. The venue is about one mile from the Amway Center.
During the day and evening from March 30-April 1, there will be 10 events -- several live pro wrestling shows (including CMLL lucha libre, Micro Championship Wrestling, Flares all-women’s show) and three meet-n-greets. Also a one-night only live performance by certified Platinum recording artists YING YANG TWINS and the man that made you “Wobble”... V.I.C.
Tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/few-wrasslin-party-tickets-YD5QRJ
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
Info: http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments